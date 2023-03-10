Heidelberg – In connection with the spread of tumors, the transcription factor SNAIL is an old acquaintance. Scientists from the German Consortium for Translational Cancer Research (DKTK) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) are now publishing a previously undescribed function of the factor: in a specific form of pancreatic cancer, SNAIL dramatically accelerates cancer growth by driving the cell cycle and senescence bypasses These functions of SNAIL, newly discovered in laboratory experiments, can possibly be slowed down by targeted active substances.

In the DKTK, the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg, as the core center, has long-term links with university partner locations in Germany that are particularly well-known oncologically.

Pancreatic cancer still has an extremely poor prognosis: barely ten percent of those affected survive the first five years after diagnosis. Doctors and scientists are therefore urgently looking for new ways to stop the disease more successfully than before. In this context, they are looking for subtypes of the disease that differ in their response to active substances due to certain molecular properties.

Dieter Saur, DKTK Professor for Translational Tumor Research at the TUM at the DKTK partner site in Munich, researches the role of the transcription factor SNAIL in the development and progression of various tumors. About 70 percent of all pancreatic carcinomas overexpress SNAIL – as do numerous other types of cancer. It is known that SNAIL initiates a developmental program called “EMT” in cells, which increases the aggressiveness of the tumors and promotes metastasis. The cells transform from so-called epithelial cells into a connective tissue-like development stage: the mesenchymal cells.

Based on previous experiments, Saur and colleagues suspected that in certain cases SNAIL can also drive the cancer via other molecular signaling pathways. To confirm this suspicion, Saur’s team examined the role of SNAIL in different types of cancer, both in mouse models and in human tumor cell lines, each of which differed in their primary genetic driver mutations.

While SNAIL overexpression actually had a protective effect in certain intestinal tumor models, it dramatically accelerated tumor growth in pancreatic carcinomas driven by the oncogene KRAS. However, the cancer cells do not show the molecular characteristics of the EMT program. Instead, SNAIL acts like a classic oncogene in these tumors, accelerating the cell cycle and preventing cancer cell senescence.

“This newly discovered function of SNAIL may open up new therapeutic possibilities,” explains Dieter Saur. “In recent years, several new drugs that block key molecules in the cell cycle have been approved. This could have a positive impact in patients with KRAS-driven pancreatic cancer and SNAIL overexpression worth investigating whether the targeted blockade of these molecules can improve the therapeutic outcome.”

