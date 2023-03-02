The Moscow Institute of Quantum Genetics or Institute of Linguistic Wave Genetics is located in the district Nagorny diagonally opposite 1st Nagatinskiy Passage and bears the official address: 51 Building 3, Moscow, 115230. There they have been working for many years on the coupling between linguistics and wave genetics in the sense of a branch of biology and classical genetics. This is based on the concept of genes, albeit at a quantum level.

In order to be able to visualize the interactions between linguistics, waves and genetics, certain methods and devices are required, which are primarily based on laser technology. The focus is on the simulation of quantum information processes within the chromosomes, with the spin of photons playing an important role.

Die Genetic Linguistic Wave Technology has yielded some important insights so far:

Bomovskie’s principles apply to the long-distance effect of genetic and metabolic information in plants and bacteria, but also in old and sick people. A prominent example here is the supposed incurability of hereditary diseases such as cystic fibrosis.

By implementing differential quantum programming of stem cells, it is even possible to regenerate teeth, not to mention healing the gut and pancreas.

The positive effect of the method goes so far that aging is delayed, in some women who have already passed their 70th birthday their menstrual cycle has even returned.

The spin energy offset of the genes, which hardly plays a role in biological processes, is used here.

One of the most important genes within stem cells is the BLBP gene. It can be used directly to create new neurons in the brain. Especially after a brain injury or a stroke, this opens up unimagined opportunities for rapid recovery. This process could be proven by the wave transmission of the BLBP gene from the cortex to the mesenchymal stem cells of the rats. Targeted selective storage of this gene in the centers of protein biosynthesis led to an extremely impressive increase in motor, sensory and cognitive functions (MSK). This is a programmable quantum management in the cito-differentiation of stem cells.

These results are clear evidence that the Genetic Linguistic Wave Technology can be used as a basis for programming stem cells at the quantum level.

Stem cells are such an interesting topic in medicine that hundreds of research institutions have jumped on them. However, the key to understanding their function in the transformation into different tissue forms and organs does not lie solely in genetics or the chromosomes. Precisely because of this error, molecular biologists have squandered billions on the international human genome program.

The DNA experiment carried out in clean water by the Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier used a DNA fragment that was too long with at least 1600 base pairs, which was amplified at +4 degrees Celsius by PCR in an aqueous phase and then identified by gel electrophoresis. These are all boundary conditions that do not occur in real life.

Successful Treatments with Genetic Linguistic Wave Technology

tooth regeneration

Healing of the rectum after cancer surgery

hair growth after loss

Healing of cystic fibrosis in a four-year-old girl

Gradual healing of behind-Marie syndrome

Complete recovery (after four days) from cerebral hemorrhage paralysis

Cachexia with incurable ulcerative colitis could be cured.

Blindness in one eye could be reversed.

Healing of bone and breast cancer

Several older women regained their menstrual cycles.

Significant improvement in diabetes

A botched operation injured the facial nerve. The normal facial symmetry could be restored.

slowing down aging

The overreaction to smallpox vaccination has been completely reversed.

The effect of the method is based on the spin spectrum, which acts on the patient through baby photos via a Bomovskoj hologram. This contains all the information for the necessary correction in the spin spectrum, so that supposedly incurable diseases can also be overcome.

The research work of Dr. Peter Gariaev took place at the Institute of Physical and Technical Problems of the USSR Academy of Sciences at Lomonosov University in Moscow. It involved the Lebedev Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Trapeznikov Institute of Control Sciences, SynX Pharma Inc. (Toronto, Canada) and Moscow State Technical University.

who is dr Peter Gariaev?

Born in Perm in 1942, he first studied biology there and then switched to the Department of Biology, Department of Molecular Biology at Lomonosov University in Moscow. This was followed by three years of post-graduate research on a protein complex.

Starting in 1984, Gariaev researched genetic coding only to stumble upon the “genetic wave” ten years later. In 1997, Gariaev defended his doctoral thesis on this subject at Moscow State Technical University. This was followed by the elections to the academician of the RANS and RAMTN and to the member of New York Academy of Sciences.

In 2001, Gariaev experimented with Genetic Linguistic Waves at the invitation of the University of Toronto and founded the Institute of Quantum Genetics in 2013. In 2020, Gariaev passed away suddenly.

As Gariaev in the period from 1984 to 1998 am Institute of Physical and Technical Problems of the USSR Academy of Sciences working as a group leader, using correlative laser spectroscopy, he discovered two unusual ways of remembering DNA molecules:

A nonlinear acoustic dynamics of DNA that can be excited in the primary modes, which has long been considered Fermi Pasta Ulam Phenomenon is known. This can be exploited so that one’s own chromosomes can create their holographic program. In this way, the regeneration of tissue or even entire organs can be implemented in any biological system. In this way it is possible to retrieve information about the entire structure of a human liver, which is exactly what happens with a lizard whose torn tail grows back. However, these processes cannot be attributed to DNA alone, but are closely linked to the nucleoproteins (ribosomes) and the biostructures of the collagens and the extracellular matrix. The DNA phantom effect also acts as a dynamic memory, based on a wave function that constantly influences the character of DNA as a large molecule. In this case, however, we are dealing with very small volumes such as the cuvette in the compartment of the spectrometer or the limited space of a living tissue cell. According to the current state of knowledge, it can be assumed that most organisms use the quantum states of the signaling molecules of the DNA in this phantom form to transmit information. In practice, this can be exploited to create artificial quantum matrices in order to stimulate the natural fragments of DNA in the body to perform certain activities. An example is the filling in of lost DNA fragments due to genetic damage, as occurs in cystic fibrosis caused by mutation number 508.

Another important branch of this work is the adaptation of the current coding of the triplet protein model to the genetic apparatus of the organisms. In this context, for example, the following question had to be investigated:

What is the system of contextual orientation of ribosomes on RNA in the context of protein biosynthesis?

The strong position of the real, non-metaphorical Tekstovosti gene and the quasi-thinking genome itself may be construed as a quantum biocompartment. The concept of Fractal Dimension, which reaches across all levels of consciousness, essentially constitutes the thinking of biological systems. To make this an applicable technology, the final step is to use the Berkovica-model of the universe (“Boma“).

The work just roughly outlined forms the basis for supplementing and revising the already known functions of DNA and its genetic coding. As a result, the theory of the Genetic Linguistic Wave emerged. In close cooperation with renowned physicists from Moscow State University, dozens of scientific articles on the extensive subject area have been published, including three longer monographs by Dr. Peter Gariaev, from which even several patents were developed.

For people, this results in a significantly improved health status and, as a result, a significantly higher quality of life. Gariaev, who was also a candidate for the 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine, is providing a new technology for programming the quantum stem cells using natural programs.

