Wellness, 4-7-8 technique: what it is and why it’s perfect for insomnia sufferers

Do you suffer from insomnia and have you really tried them all? Don’t give up, roll up your sleeves and try the 4-7-8 technique!

Do you feel exhausted and demotivated by the‘insomnia? Lack of sleep is sucking your energy and you really don’t know how to face your days? Don’t give up, you still have one technique to try. Unfortunately, insomnia is a problem that affects one in three Italians, but there are solutions.

In the first instance it must be said that when the disorder is persistent, it is a must to consult your doctor. In fact, if in most cases it is a passing condition that should not cause alarm, in others it can be the indicator of more serious and significant problems. Therefore it is necessary to contact a professional who knows how to indicate the tests to undergo for the identification of the nature and the right therapy.

If you have already consulted a doctor, but no longer want to fight with such an ailment, today you will discover the solution to your problem. Read on: you will be amazed!

One of the most frequent causes of insomnia is chronic stress

If we told you that Is the 4-7-8 Technique the Solution to Your Insomnia? Therefore, we are not talking about medicines, sleeping pills or who knows what else, but about an ultra-natural remedy.

The 4-7-8 technique note is a relaxation practice that involves inhaling and counting to 4, then holding your breath and counting to 7, and then exhaling and counting to eight. It is also referred to as the so-called practice of “relaxing breath” and draws its origins from yoga.

Experts believe that many people suffer from insomnia and have trouble falling asleep because their minds are too alert and reactive. This technique allows you to induce relaxation which is a precursor to good sleep. The strategy in question does not require any particular preparation, it is enough simply to carry it out in the correct way.

In order for it to be effective, it is recommended to do it sitting with your back straight leaning against the wall, and then do it again in bed when you have acquired the right skills. As mentioned above, insomnia can be the symptom and indicator of some physical or psychological pathology. This is why it must be reiterated that it is extremely important to contact the professional. To a large extent, as statistics report the root cause is chronic stress.

The data confirm that most of the people who have suffered traumas related, for example, to mourning, an accident or an illness, experience sporadic or repeated episodes of insomnia in the six months following the occurrence of the fact.

To avoid this condition in addition to the technique of 4- 7 -8 it is advisable to practice light but constant physical activity, even better if practiced in nature, in the open air. Sport is in fact a panacea for the mind and body, and brings an immediate sense of well-being and relaxation, essential for a good restful sleep.