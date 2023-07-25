Wellness in the whirlpool: why bubbling can make you sick

You can get them not only in specialist shops, but also in furniture stores and discounters: the trade in whirlpools is booming. What used to be reserved for wellness hotels, swimming pools and luxury households has found its way into numerous Upper Austrian gardens. But it doesn’t matter whether the inflatable or fixed pools are on the patio at home or in the holiday home: relaxing in the pleasantly warm water with the pleasant bubbles can have unpleasant consequences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

