In recent weeks, cases of respiratory diseases have increased everywhere. Covid-19 is now the least likely cause of malaise in adults and children who are struggling with influenza, RSV, scarlet fever, adenoviruses and other pathogens. Why did so many infectious diseases come back to show up in 2022? The impact that the containment measures for Covid-19 and the circulation of other viruses, such as the flu in the period 2020-2021, had by now is known.