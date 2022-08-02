Home Health We’re heading to Aionios in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on today’s GR Live.
Health

We’re heading to Aionios in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on today’s GR Live.

by admin
We’re heading to Aionios in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on today’s GR Live.

This past Friday, July 29, Nintendo unveiled its latest main game, the third mainline game in the Xenoblade Chronicles series. The game, simply called Xenoblade Chronicles 3, takes players back to the land of Aionios to help lead a group of young soldiers to battle dangerous beasts and end the never-ending conflict that has plagued their homeland.

For today’s livestream, Alberto of Gamereactor Spain will host and view the first hour of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to catch the action as it unfolds, and before Alberto goes live, be sure to read our review of the game here and check out the trailer below .

See also  VESA Open Mark Certification for Gaming and Multimedia Screens for Player Identification - Bahamut

You may also like

Is training more than 2 hours a week...

Alzheimer’s, chicken pox, and shingles can trigger the...

Out of sight, close with the tracker: a...

releases substances that are bad for your health

Out of sight, close with the tracker: a...

Using gravitationally lensed galaxies and microwave background radiation...

three different types and all with different symptoms

Climate, scientists: “Let’s prepare for the most extreme...

We’re heading to Aionios in Xenoblade Chronicles 3...

A person is mysteriously cured of HIV, his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy