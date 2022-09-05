Just last week, developer PortaPlay (under a note from publisher Don’t Nod) released its narrative adventure game Gerda: A Flame in Winter. The title revolves around young Gerda as she survives the occupation in the Danish village of Tinglev during World War II. Here, Gerda finds herself navigating decisions and difficult choices while trying to help people while protecting herself.

While you can already read our review of Gerda: A Flame in Winter here, you can also join us for today’s GR Live, as our very own Rebeca will be hosting and viewing an hour-long game later today. Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at the usual 15:00/16:00 BST CEST to see the game in action.