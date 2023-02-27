An American citizen was killed in the violence in the West Bank. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a press briefing. “We condemn the horrific killing of two Israeli brothers near Nablus and today’s killing near Jericho of an Israeli, who we know is also a US citizen,” Price said. “We also condemn the indiscriminate violence by settlers against Palestinian civilians,” he added.

The young Israeli wounded today by gunshots in a Palestinian attack carried out near Jericho has died. This was reported by Kan public television according to which the attackers, after striking, fled and set fire to the car from which they had fired. The security forces are looking for the perpetrators and have closed the access to Jericho. This attack comes after yesterday’s one in Huwara (Nablus) in which two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian. With today’s attack, the number of Israelis killed in attacks since the beginning of 2023 rises to 14.

Read the full article on ANSA.it