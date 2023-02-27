Home Health West Bank, a US citizen killed in the violence
Health

West Bank, a US citizen killed in the violence

by admin
West Bank, a US citizen killed in the violence

An American citizen was killed in the violence in the West Bank. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a press briefing. “We condemn the horrific killing of two Israeli brothers near Nablus and today’s killing near Jericho of an Israeli, who we know is also a US citizen,” Price said. “We also condemn the indiscriminate violence by settlers against Palestinian civilians,” he added.

The young Israeli wounded today by gunshots in a Palestinian attack carried out near Jericho has died. This was reported by Kan public television according to which the attackers, after striking, fled and set fire to the car from which they had fired. The security forces are looking for the perpetrators and have closed the access to Jericho. This attack comes after yesterday’s one in Huwara (Nablus) in which two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian. With today’s attack, the number of Israelis killed in attacks since the beginning of 2023 rises to 14.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  TCL says Sony PlayStation 5 Pro will launch as soon as next year with RX 7700X graphics performance

You may also like

“I expect very tough opposition. Weapons in Kiev?...

Zelensky kicks out the general who leads the...

can have a normal life

“I lost my wife and three children, it’s...

“I lost my wife and three children, it’s...

Acireale (Catania), shooting in the street: 51 year...

Best Fifa Football Awards: Messi surpasses Mbappé. Ancelotti...

Mmg proclaim the state of unrest in Veneto....

From «OccupyPd» to dem secretary: the winning parable...

“I was at dinner that night”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy