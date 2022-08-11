news-txt”>

The number of cases and deaths from West Nile virus in Italy is growing: from the beginning of June until last August 9, 144 infections were reported, 50 more than 7 days ago with an increase of 53%. Three deaths in the last week, bringing the toll from the start of the season to 10 deaths: 6 in Veneto, 2 in Piedmont, 1 in Lombardy and 1 in Emilia-Romagna. These are the salient data of the Surveillance on West Nile and Usutu virus carried out by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.