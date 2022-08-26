Home Health West Nile, 71 cases and 2 deaths in Italy in 7 days – Health
West Nile, 71 cases and 2 deaths in Italy in 7 days – Health

West Nile, 71 cases and 2 deaths in Italy in 7 days – Health

The number of cases of West Nile Virus infection in Italy continues to grow. In the last week, 71 new infections have been registered, bringing the toll to 301 cases since the beginning of June. The number of deaths rises to 15, 2 of which in the last week. The count of Usutu virus infections remains at 3, with no new infections in the last 7 days. These are the salient data of the surveillance of West Nile and Usutu virus infections of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità updated to 23 August.

