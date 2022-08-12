An 83-year-old man, residing in Fossalta di Piave, who had been hospitalized in San Donà hospital after contracting the West Nile virus, died on Tuesday. The elder had arrived at the hospital a few days earlier with typical symptoms of the infection, including fever. It seems that he already suffered from various pathologies, also linked to old age. Probably the virus resulting from the mosquito bite has worsened the situation: his health conditions fell quickly, he was transferred to intensive care but the attempts to save him were in vain.

It is the second fatal case of West Nile in the province of Venice, after that of an elderly woman from Mira who died in the Dolo hospital at the end of July. In recent months, the virus has been circulating significantly more than in the previous two years, even if in our area the number of people in need of hospital care remains limited. These are patients who enter the hospital with widespread malaise and symptoms similar to those of a strong flu, in some cases combined with neurological phenomena. In general, the virus leads to symptoms only in 20% of people who contract it, while in 1-2% it develops into more severe forms, of the neuroinvasive type.

It is good to remember that, to stem the spread of the virus, it is necessary to limit the number of mosquitoes in circulation. In addition to the action of public bodies, which in the summer carry out a series of disinfestation interventions, the health companies also invite private owners to do their part. In short: do not leave objects and containers where rainwater can collect, empty any container containing water daily, hermetically cover bins and tanks. Indeed, it is important to eliminate all sources of stagnant water.