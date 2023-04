The threat, so to speak, comes from two fronts: in both cases they are viruses that worry national and international experts. The latest signal in chronological order is from these days, and is closely linked to the heat and drought emergency. It is the feared return in a grand style of West Nile, West Nile virus (WNV), which in 2022 infected 588 Italians, causes high fever and can even lead to coma.