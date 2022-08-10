Home Health West Nile in Friuli Venezia Giulia, there is the first case with symptoms
West Nile in Friuli Venezia Giulia, there is the first case with symptoms

West Nile in Friuli Venezia Giulia, there is the first case with symptoms

August 10, 2022

The cases of West Nile in Fvg rise to 4.

A new case of West Nile in Sacile. This is the first positive person in Friuli Venezia Giulia who has some mild symptoms. The positivity of him in fact was not found among the blood donorsas happened in the other previous cases.

The health conditions of the man, which in the Sacile countryside, however, do not cause concern and hospitalization was not necessary. Usually the milder symptoms of West Nile can be mistaken for flu and they are fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph nodes, skin rashes. These symptoms can last a few days, in rare cases a few weeks, and can vary greatly depending on the age of the person.

They rise to 4 then the positive people at West Nile in Friuli Venezia Giulia, while a suspected case has also been detected in the Brugnera area, but confirmation of the examinations is awaited. In addition to the latter of Sacile, the confirmed cases are one in the area of ​​Pordenone and two in that of Udine.

After the first reports of positive mosquitoes at West Nile in mid-July in San Vito al Tagliamento, San Canzian d’Isonzo and Palazzolo dello Stella the experts expected the first infections among people after a few weeks, as happened. The alert remains high there Region had already adopted the surveillance measures for the prevention of the spread of this virus following the guidelines dictated by the Ministry of Health.

