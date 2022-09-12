news-txt”>

#Westnile to other viruses: with #mosquitoalert you can track #mosquitoes. The Higher Institute of Health writes it on Twitter by publishing the poster of the citizen science project where people are invited to support research with three simple gestures: download the app; take a picture of mosquitoes, breeding sites, received bites; Share.

In particular, by opening the link, the Higher Institute of Health warns that “monitoring mosquitoes and the pathogens they can transmit, such as the West Nile virus, is important for public health and animal health“. And this app is a help. The participatory science project is coordinated by the Department of Public Health and Infectious Diseases of the University La Sapienza in which the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie, the Science Museum (MUSE) of Trento and the University of Bologna. All you need is a smartphone, download the free Mosquito Alert app and send the researchers photos of mosquitoes and possible breeding sites of the insect (e.g. tombini), but also reports of the bites received, as well as entire specimens of the insect. The tracing will be addressed to all mosquito species, including the so-called “common mosquito” or “nocturnal mosquito” (Culex pipiens), responsible for the transmission of the West Nile virus in Italy. Since its first report in 1937 in Uganda, in the district of the same name, the West Nile virus is now present in the Middle East, North America, Western Asia and Europe, where it appeared in 1958 and in Italy since 2008. From the beginning of June to August 30, 2022, recalls the ISS, in our country there are 386 human cases of confirmed infection, with 22 deaths; the first case was in Veneto and reports prevail in the north, but they are also recorded further south as in Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, as well as in Sardinia.

And of all the West Nile human infections reported to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) by the countries of the European Union and the European Economic Area, from the beginning of the transmission season to 31 August 2022, most come from ‘Italy.