Currently, the picture of encephalitis in the Region includes the patient who died last week in Piove di Sacco, Padua, one hospitalized in Piove di Sacco in intensive care, confirmed positive in West Nile, a third patient hospitalized in Schiavonia, improving, and a quarter in the hospital in Padua. The monitoring activity also revealed the presence of two asymptomatic blood donors, positive for West Nile. While, the Department of Prevention, with the veterinary part, recorded two horses infected with the virus with neurological syndromes.

A dead man in Ferrara

An 88-year-old man living in Copparo (Ferrara), died at the Cona Hospital for a severe form of encephalitis which, as confirmed by laboratory investigations, is attributable to the West Nile virus. The confirmed case was communicated to the Ferrara Ausl, which immediately activated the epidemiological investigation. In recent days, positive people have been registered in Modena and Ravenna.

West Nile: two cases of infection in Piedmont



Also in Piedmont, as reported by the Izs (Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute) of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d’Aosta, two cases of positivity in people of the West Nile virus were reported yesterday: one in the province of Novara and one in that of Vercelli, while no animals or mosquitoes have been reported. The patient from the province of Vercelli, hospitalized in the Infectious Diseases department of the Sant’Andrea hospital, according to what is reported by the ASL of Vercelli would be close to being discharged.