The fight against the spread of the West Nile virus enters the crucial phase in Emilia-Romagna where, according to data provided by the Region, 25 cases of neuroinvasive form of West-Nile disease were reported as of 12 August and there was one death, registered from the Ausl of Ferrara, an 88-year-old man.

The trend is growing: in the whole of 2021 there were 17 cases, in 2020 there were five and in 2019 there were three. Therefore, given the early circulation of the virus, the Region is involving the Municipalities by remembering which tools are available: anti-larval fight, control and support for private activities, extraordinary interventions in the event of outdoor events in the evening, park maintenance public. In the most affected centers, weekly adulticide treatments will be carried out until 10 September in the environments frequented by the elderly.

For the regional plan for the surveillance and control of the so-called ‘arbovirosì, the regional council has confirmed its economic commitment for 2022, allocating one million to all local health authorities and municipalities.

The presence of the West-Nile virus – in vector mosquitoes of the genus Culex – has been verified in insects captured in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena and Ferrara as early as the beginning of July, with an advance of approximately ten days compared to 2021. The Region wants to avoid the risk of a repetition of a year like that of 2018, in which the highest number of cases of neuroinvasive form of the disease were recorded, with 101 cases registered.