Antonio Sbraga July 29, 2022

The West Nile virus now also touches the borders of Lazio. The Region has in fact sent a communication to all the local health authorities and hospitals on the «positive response in the mosquito pool on the border between Lazio and Umbria of the Usutu virus». Precisely at the Lake of San Liberato, Narni, on the border with the Province of Viterbo. «The positivity found in a pool of Culex pipiens mosquitoes in the province of Latina is also awaiting confirmation from the National Reference Center. Following this positivity it is recommended to pay particular attention to the diagnosis of Usutu virus and West Nile virus infection in the differential diagnosis of encephalitis and clear liquor meningitis. We underline the importance of reporting all suspected cases of disease as quickly as possible and in any case sending the samples for diagnosis to the Spallanzani Institute Laboratory within 12 hours ”, concludes the communication sent by the Region. Across Italy, from the beginning of June to last Tuesday, 42 confirmed cases of West Nile virus (Wnv) infection in humans were reported, including 15 last week, according to the latest weekly newsletter of the West Nile integrated surveillance. -Usutu virus, drawn up by the Higher Institute of Health.

And, among the confirmed West Nile infections, 5 deaths were reported: 3 in Veneto, 1 in Piedmont and 1 in Emilia Romagna. Out of the total number of confirmed cases, 21 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (7 Emilia Romagna, 12 in Veneto, 2 in Piedmont), 12 were identified in blood donors (3 Lombardy, 6 Veneto, 3 Emilia Romagna) and 9 they are cases of fever (1 Lombardy, 7 Veneto, 1 Emilia Romagna). The first human case of the season was reported by Veneto in June in the province of Padua. In addition to certain cases, 3 neuro-invasive cases are being confirmed in Veneto, of which 2 have died. However, considering the temporal trend of West Nile cases and deaths in Italy since 2017, at the moment the data recorded in the last two months appear in line with those recorded in previous years and far from the highest point reached in 2018, when infections reported were 618 and deaths 49.

All experts assure that humans, as well as horses, are only occasionally infected with this virus through mosquito bites, but are unable to transmit the infection to other people. Contact with the virus usually causes an infection that proceeds without symptoms, but in some cases the disease can develop, with more evident symptoms that can resemble a flu syndrome, which lasts a few days. Only rarely, and in debilitated people, it can also lead to severe neurological forms, which require hospitalization and which can lead to permanent outcomes or even death of the affected patients.