West Nile Virus Cases Rise in Italy, with 6 Confirmed Infections and 1 Death

West Nile Virus Cases on the Rise in Lombardy: One Death Reported

A total of six confirmed cases of West Nile virus infection in humans have been reported in Lombardy, along with one death, according to a bulletin from the Higher Institute of Health. The number of provinces with confirmed circulation of the virus has risen to 27, with six regions affected.

Out of the six cases of infection in humans, all of them presented in the neuro-invasive form. Two cases were reported in Lombardy, one in Emilia-Romagna, while two cases were identified in blood donors, one in Emilia-Romagna and one in Piedmont. Additionally, one case of fever was reported in Lombardy.

The first case of West Nile virus infection in humans this season was reported in Emilia-Romagna in July, specifically in the province of Parma. The six regions affected by the virus are Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Sicily, and Sardinia.

The Higher Institute of Health reminds the public that this year’s season of insect-borne diseases began earlier than usual in Italy. The presence of the West Nile virus in mosquito pools and birdlife confirmed its circulation in the country as early as May. Consequently, prevention measures, such as precautions on transfusions and transplants, were activated early in the affected areas.

The Institute warns that the circulation of the West Nile virus or other insect-borne pathogens may continue to increase in the coming weeks. It emphasizes the importance of taking necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of infection.

As the number of cases continues to rise, authorities and health officials are closely monitoring the situation and implementing measures to curb the spread of the virus. Public awareness campaigns are also being conducted to inform the public about the symptoms and preventive measures against West Nile virus.

It is crucial for individuals to stay informed and follow the recommendations provided by health authorities to protect themselves and their communities from the spread of West Nile virus. Regularly applying mosquito repellent, wearing protective clothing, and eliminating standing water sources can help reduce the likelihood of mosquito breeding and the risk of exposure to the virus.

With the ongoing efforts of health officials and the public’s cooperation, it is hoped that the spread of West Nile virus can be controlled and the number of cases can be minimized in the affected regions.

