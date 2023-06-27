West Nile virus is spreading in Germany – you need to know that

So far, mosquito bites have mainly been annoying, but now the West Nile virus, which they transmit, seems to be spreading in Germany as well. No need to panic, experts say. But in individual cases, the West Nile virus can also be dangerous. We clarify the most important questions.

What is West Nile Virus?

West Nile virus is a single-stranded, enveloped RNA virus. It was first discovered in 1937 in the West Nile region of Uganda. The pathogen is now native to large parts of Africa, Asia and southern Europe.

How badly is Germany and Europe affected?

According to the Robert Koch Institute, Italy, Greece, France and large parts of the Balkans are often affected, as well as parts of Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria further north. Turkey is also affected. The ECDC provides an overview of the affected areas.

So far, only isolated cases have been registered in Germany. According to the RKI, for the first time in birds and horses in 2018, and in late summer 2019 there were first cases of disease in humans transmitted by mosquitoes. Infections were also reported in the years that followed, particularly in eastern Germany (2020: 22 infections; 2021: 4 infections; 2022: 17 infections). An elderly male patient died in 2020.

All reported cases occurred in counties with previously documented West Nile virus infections in birds and horses, largely concentrated in central east Germany, reports the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (Federal Research Institute for Animal Health).

The RKI assumes that the number is unreported and that the numbers will increase. “The occurrence of West Nile virus cases over several years indicates that the West Nile virus also overwinters in Germany and finds sufficiently favorable climatic conditions in summer,” write the experts. “It is to be expected that the West Nile virus will continue to establish itself in Germany and that in the coming years there will be a seasonal occurrence of West Nile virus infections, particularly in the existing areas, but perhaps also in other areas. cases of illness will come.”

How is West Nile Virus transmitted?

Blood-sucking mosquitoes transmit the virus. They don’t have to be tropical animals like the Asian tiger mosquito. All native mosquitoes can also pass on West Nile viruses if they have previously bitten an infected animal (usually birds). The West Nile virus was most likely brought to Germany by migratory birds that had become infected somewhere in the south.

Can I also get infected from an infected person?

The virus primarily affects birds, but can also infect horses and humans. “For an infection, however, it always has to be via infected mosquitoes,” says Kristin Schalkowski from the Friedrich Loeffler Institute. An infection from person to person is excluded.

What are the symptoms of West Nile Virus?

According to the Robert Koch Institute, an infection with the West Nile virus is usually unremarkable. Only about 20 percent develop a flu-like illness with fever (“West Nile fever”)

Fever,

Chills,

headache and back pain,

exhaustion and

lymph node swelling.

Every second person with flu symptoms also develops one skin rash, which can spread throughout the body. It reminds me of measles. The infection usually heals without complications. However, the exhaustion can last for a long time.

An infection can be problematic, especially for older people and those with a previous illness. In rare cases, high fever and meningitis (meningitis) can occur, but these are usually benign. In the worst case, there is a risk of encephalitis, which can lead to permanent neurological damage and even death. Studies showed that in newly infected areas the rate of serious illnesses is 1 in 1000 infected people, said virologist Christian Drosten in an interview with the Funke media group.

Between infection and the first symptoms can be two to 14 days. If you suspect it, you should always consult your family doctor.

How is West Nile Virus infection treated?

So far there is no remedy and no vaccination against the West Nile virus. Accordingly, the treatment is based on the symptoms that occur, for example with an antipyretic. People who are at risk should protect themselves accordingly from bites.

How can I protect myself?

There is no vaccination yet. When traveling to affected areas (German Foreign Office informed) only the usual protection against mosquitoes such as mosquito net or repellent remains. Experts recommend mosquito repellent, which is also suitable for trips to the tropics.

Drosten promised that there might soon be a vaccine against the West Nile virus. Research on this is ongoing. Drosten pointed out that there is already a vaccine for a closely related disease: tick-borne encephalitis (TBE).

Asian tiger mosquito, yellow fever mosquito – also increasing tropical mosquito species in Europe

In addition to the increasing dangers from native mosquito species, tropical animals are also spreading more and more in Europe due to climate change. The EU health authority ECDC recently warned of an increasing risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

One of them is her Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus). It has been native to southern Europe for some time and has been spreading to Germany for some time. It can transmit dozens of viruses, including potentially deadly pathogens such as dengue, chikungunya and zika viruses. In Germany, there is no known case of such an infection, but there are in neighboring countries: In southern France, for example, Zika infections caused by native tiger mosquitoes have been reported several times. There have been proven dengue infections in Madeira, Croatia and France, for example. Chikungunya outbreaks have also occurred in the Mediterranean region.

Die yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti) has therefore established itself in Cyprus since last year and could also spread to other European countries. It transmits dengue, yellow fever and Zika viruses, among others.

In recent years, a geographical spread of invasive mosquito species to previously unaffected areas in the EU and EEA has been observed, said German ECDC Director Andrea Ammon. “If this continues, we can expect more cases and possible deaths from diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and West Nile fever.” The focus must be on controlling mosquito populations, improving surveillance and personal protection measures enforce.

