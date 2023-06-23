West Nile virus still present in the Catania area

The Provinces with demonstrated circulation of the West Nile Virus in vectors, i.e. mosquitoes, and in animals infected by them rise to 3: in the province of Catania, positivity in mosquito pools was confirmed, while in the provinces of Varese and Ravenna it was positivity in birds was confirmed. However, since the beginning of May 2023, no confirmed cases of infection in humans have been reported in Italy. This is what the bulletin of the integrated surveillance of the West Nile and Usutu virus reports, with data updated to 21 June 2023. The bulletin is edited by the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and by the Exotic Diseases Study Center of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Abruzzo and Molise in collaboration with the General Directorate of Prevention and with the General Directorate of Animal Health and Veterinary Medicines of the Ministry of Health.

Last year’s epidemic in Italy was particularly strong. From the beginning of June 2022 to November 2022, 588 confirmed cases of infection had been reported in Italy and, of these, 295 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (39 Piedmont, 26 Lombardy, 142 Veneto, 5 Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 69 Emilia-Romagna, 3 Tuscany, 3 Sicily, 8 Sardinia). Among the confirmed cases, there had also been 37 deaths. The disease is caused by the West Nile virus, isolated for the first time in 1937 in Uganda, precisely in the western district of the river. It then spread to Africa, Western Asia, Europe, Australia and America. The reservoirs of the virus are wild birds and mosquitoes (generally of the Culex type), whose bites are the main means of transmission to humans. Most infected people show no symptoms. In the elderly and in debilitated people, however, the symptoms can be more serious.