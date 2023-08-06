West Nile virus, there is the first infection in the Brescia area

Brescia Today 6 August 2023

Only a few days ago there were six cases ascertained in Italy, three in Lombardy alone. To date, the cases would have multiplied, and there is the first man infected in our province to be recorded. We are talking about West Nile Virus infection.

The subject, resident in the Brescia area, who was found to be the first positive this summer, would be in good health, and would not show symptoms. The positivity was found at the end of July, and was confirmed by the analyzes carried out by the Zooprophylactic Institute of Lombardy.

The case was brought to light by tests carried out among blood donors following the positivity detected in a first group of mosquitoes identified in Remedello, in the Bassa Bresciana. As per practice, once positive insects have been found in West Nile, a monitoring of the transfusion system, part of the National Health System, is triggered, so as to identify in advance the possible appearance of diseases in human subjects.

Prevention

There is no vaccine for West Nile fever, as reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità virus information page. Vaccines are currently being studied, but for the moment prevention consists above all in reducing exposure to mosquito bites. Therefore it is advisable to protect yourself from bites and prevent mosquitoes from reproducing easily:

using repellents and wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk; using mosquito nets on the windows; frequently emptying flower pots or other containers (for example buckets) with standing water; frequently changing the water in the pet bowls; keeping paddling pools upright when not in use.