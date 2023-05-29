Wet bogs are good for the climate. Researcher explains the CO2 miracle

Germany has more than one million hectares of moors. But most of them have been drained and are used as pastures and fields. If you give them back their water, this will massively advance nature and climate protection. On the way with an expert.

The song of the skylark is a small miracle. It seems to sound straight out of heaven. Often a hectic “prriit-prriit-prriit-prriit-prriit” can be heard, but far and wide not a bird can be seen. When singing, the male flutters up to 200 meters and thus makes himself invisible to us. No one knows where the little bird gets its air from so that it can cheer and soar at the same time. Anything to seduce a female. Also over the Karrendorfer Wiesen near Greifswald an invisible lark man is singing from above. Good for ornithologists, because the skylark is considered endangered.