The super-consultant of Hope: “The fourth dose was a failure”. And it also has some for the Regions

Walter Ricciardi prepares the boxes. With the epilogue of the government of the “Best” even his role as super-consultant of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza is at the end of the credits. The scientist, however, does not leave with the serene air of someone who feels the fatigue of having carried out his task to the end. Indeed, he reserves a few digs at the same ministerial structures that have supported him in recent months. Object of the dispute: the flop of the campaign for the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine.

“The vaccination campaign for boosters was weak – says Ricciardi in an interview with La Stampa – vaccines were there but we were limited to offering them passively, without real active recruitment of the most fragile populations. The commercial of the Nobel Prize Parisi certainly is not enough and it was not enough. But that’s not all: there has also been some confusion about vaccines, with many people waiting for the arrival of new formulations targeting omicron, without explaining enough that the main advantage of vaccines, even new ones, it is protection from serious illness and death, not from infection. “

The picture for the winter is not the best: “We still have time, not to avoid but to stem the umpteenth wave of Covid: the appeal is to do more, with a more active, aggressive, penetrating campaign, branched out “explains Ricciardi. There is also something for the Regions: “Do not limit yourself to offering a solution, but work to make it practicable: let’s think of antivirals, still administered to a few people, not promptly, also due to the lack of an adequate training and information strategy for doctors “.