The editorial staff Tuesday 7 February 2023, 6.30pm

ROMA – The case Zaniolo appears to have almost come to an end, with the player due to fly to Turkey to sign with the Galatasaray. After weeks on the market, between the desire to leave, the refusal to Bournemouth and the words of Mourinhothere seems to be an end to the story between Nicolò and the Roma. Before his departure, however, Zaniolo he threw one last dig on social media against his by now former coach.

Zaniolo and the dry answer on Rome: “Close!”

Zaniolo’s social dig

The now ex Giallorossi number 22, has published an image of the legs crossed on the van that was taking him to the airport, to take a plane to Turkey. Many fans have noticed that the photo is very similar to the one posted by Mourinho on the Roma training ground. In short, a last provocation towards the Special One.

