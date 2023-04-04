Sometimes, the pollen allergies cause reactions to certain foods. Patients suffering from pollen allergy, in addition to colds and conjunctivitis, may also experience itching, burning in the mouth or more relevant symptoms when they consume certain foods. For example, a reaction to apple may result from cross-reactivity in patients allergic to birch. In this case we speak of Oral Allergy Syndrome (SOA).

What is Oral Allergy Syndrome?

Oral allergy syndrome is a reaction that, in pollen allergic subjects, can occur after eating certain foods (fresh fruit, vegetables, nuts, cereals). The term oral highlights how the symptoms occur mainly at the level of the mouth. This occurs because these foods contain proteins with a structure similar to that of other proteins present in certain types of pollen. Therefore, when the affected food comes into contact with the mucous membrane of the mouth, an inflammatory reaction arises which determines the symptoms of SOA. It is a very common syndrome. Among birch allergy sufferers alone, about 3 out of 4 people experience reactions when they eat apple, celery or raw carrots. From here we understand how this is a problem that affects a large number of people.

What symptoms can it give?

It is clearly important to distinguish between this problem and a real allergic reaction to a food because, while SOA rarely causes dangerous symptoms, a real allergic reaction certainly causes more serious consequences. In oral allergy syndrome, symptoms arise rapidly, a few minutes after ingestion of the food. Tingling or itching of the lips, mouth, tongue and throat, swelling of the lips and face, itchy nose and eyes, hives, wheezing. Other symptoms affecting the intestine can also arise when the allergen is not destroyed by gastric acids, causing nausea and vomiting, intestinal pain and cramps, bloating and diarrhea. In a small percentage of cases it can lead to anaphylactic shock requiring emergency treatment. The symptoms are more intense during the period in which the responsible pollen is present in the air.

What are the most frequent allergic combinations?

There are more frequent pollen-food associations, such as those involving birch and foods such as apple, peach, cherry, apricot, almond, carrot, fennel, celery, peanut, hazelnut and others. But also grasses with wheat, melon, tomatoes, citrus fruits and more. Others, less known, concern reactions to bananas, avocados and figs in those allergic to latex, but also house dust and many other pollens (including grasses) can cause a reaction to specific foods.

Food arrangements

In the case of oral allergy syndrome, proteins are particularly sensitive to heat, unlike those responsible for a true allergic reaction to foods. This means that if foods are cooked they are usually tolerated without triggering any allergic reaction. Digestive enzymes also destroy these allergens during their passage through the stomach, which is why the reaction is usually localized in the first digestive tracts (mouth and esophagus). However, it should be noted that about 7% of these reactions can go beyond the oral cavity, causing more evident intestinal symptoms. One aspect should be underlined: in patients who are truly allergic to fruit or vegetables or other foods, the proteins that cause the allergic reaction are of another type. Much more stable and resistant, they do not lose their allergenic potential even after cooking.

How can I make a diagnosis of SOA?

Making a precise diagnosis allows you to give adequate advice to those suffering from oral allergy syndrome, and to establish a diet that reduces symptoms to a minimum. First, the characteristic onset of symptoms and the simultaneous presence of pollen allergies already allow us to hypothesize an SOA. With molecular allergy investigations it is also possible to establish which components of the food the allergic reaction is directed towards and evaluate, as much as possible, the real danger.

Useful tips

Avoid foods that cause the strongest reactions, using them only after adequate cooking; Pay attention, in particular, to some types of foods such as drinks or soy flours, and to nuts (hazelnuts, almonds, walnuts, peanuts) in large quantities; Following a balanced diet, especially low in fat and histamine, can prevent and mitigate oral allergy syndrome, as well as reduce the effects of respiratory allergies.

Fabio Diana

Specialist in Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine

www.fabiodiana.it