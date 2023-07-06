Home » What are “agnostic” drugs, used to treat different types of cancer? – breaking latest news
Health

What are “agnostic” drugs, used to treat different types of cancer? – breaking latest news

by admin
What are “agnostic” drugs, used to treat different types of cancer? – breaking latest news

by Giuseppe Curigliano

Patient access to agnostic therapies begins with the execution of a genomic profiling test, continues with the interpretation of the data, to arrive at the therapeutic choice

My father was diagnosed with lung cancer. I’ve heard of new “agnostic” drugs, what are they?

Answered by Giuseppe Curigliano, director of the Division of Development of new drugs for innovative therapies, European Institute of Oncology, Milan

“Agnostic” drugs are the new era of cancer therapy. They owe their name to a Greek term which means “without knowing”, which is also an indication of how these new drugs work: they do not affect a single type of tumor, as most current drugs do, but they target a group of mutated genes, potentially responsible for the development of the disease. These are “ubiquitous” genes, that is, they are common to various tumors, regardless of the organ in which they originate. Patient access to agnostic therapies begins with the execution of a genomic profiling test, continues with the interpretation of the data, to arrive at the therapeutic choice. The key point of the new process is represented by genomic profiling, i.e. the identification of alterations that play a fundamental role in the development of neoplasms: for this reason it is important that genomic tests are carried out, carefully selecting the patients for whom to do them. Let me explain: today we know that some solid tumors (for example those of the non-small cell lung, papillary thyroid, some subtypes of the ovary, pancreas and salivary glands) are characterized by the presence of mutated RET genes.

See also  Harry Kane top physicist for Conte: the secrets between personal chef and training

Good results

“Agnostic” drugs have proven to be able to effectively block the action of this range of genes: they thus make it possible to treat more neoplasms, therefore also more patients, guaranteeing them innovative, latest generation therapies with proven benefits. Among these therapies, praseltinib, already in use for specific lung tumors, has a positive action on tumors with mutated or amplified RET genes: your father may also be a candidate if his specific carcinoma falls within the characteristics described. The still preliminary but promising data that we have collected from a study lead us to have confidence in these drugs: well over half of the patients with RET-mutated solid tumours, treated with praseltinib had a complete response to therapy and in the remaining disease has partially regressed. We were thus able to effectively control the pathology in a high percentage of patients, around 83%: a very interesting figure if we consider that these results have been maintained over time, the tumor has not progressed and survival has increased on average by about a year.

Mutated genes

The finding is even more relevant given that RET tumors are usually difficult to treat because they are often refractory (unresponsive) to many traditional therapies. Furthermore, in the United States, the regulatory body (i.e. the Food and drug administration, FDA) has provided a fast-track approval for selpercatinib for adult patients with solid tumors who have molecular alterations of RET. This information on the efficacy of “genetic target” drugs, such as agnostic ones, will be increasingly valuable for treatments that are truly personalized on the gene profile of the single type of cancer and therefore more effective. And the choice of therapy can be supported by genetic tests, that is, which estimate the potential probabilities of developing the disease in relation to the presence of specific mutated genes, to be performed in selected patients who present important risk factors. Therefore, if your father has been asked for a genetic test, it is important to perform it in order to better target the cure.

See also  King Charles evicts Harry and Meghan from residence at the Windsor estate

July 6, 2023 (change July 6, 2023 | 10:00 am)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

beware of battery overload – breaking latest news

GMK makes groundbreaking decisions on ME/CFS, digitization and...

the majority of Fininvest goes to Marina and...

Unlocking the Secrets of Sleep: How to Determine...

Grants to support transformative and impactful research and...

Diabetes, tumors and hepatitis, fewer victims thanks to...

From padel to beach volleyball: how to prepare...

SEMI Launches SEMinRed: A Platform for Connecting Researchers...

Enemy foods of the teeth: these 5 stain...

The Key to Losing Weight: The Crucial Role...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy