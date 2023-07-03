What are all the damages of the sun’s rays and how to avoid them?

What are the sun damage and how to avoid them? Password moderation. When it comes to tanning, it must be remembered that the sun’s rays are beneficial, but they can also cause major problems. Many like to have an amber complexion, which hides the defects of the skin of the face and body, but if we exaggerate we can run into important complications. Just remember that exposure to sunlight is the first reason why our skin ages. Consequently, the more we expose ourselves without high protections, the more we will age.

In this article

Damage from the sun’s rays: the first step in avoiding them is to understand what our phototype is

The first step is to figure out which one phototype we belong. They range from those with very light skin to those who are black. It is also important to understand which cream to use. The professor Saint Raphael Mercuri he is head of the Dermatology Unit of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and explains how to understand what our phototype is.

phototypes and Mercuri tanning

The role of melanin

The melanin it is a biological pigment produced by cells called melanocytes. In addition to the skin, we find these cells in the hair, eyes and other parts of the body.

Being a pigment, it is responsible for the color of these fabrics and provides protection from damage caused by ultraviolet rays (UV) of the sun. Melanin acts as a natural filter, absorbing and dissipating the energy of UV rays, thus reducing the risk of sunburn, DNA damage and potential skin cancer. Be careful though: the melanin alone can do nothing against a careless exposure.

The production of melanin varies from person to person

It plays an essential role in defending against damage caused by sun exposure. The ability to produce melanin can vary from person to person, influenced by genetic and environmental factors. People with more melanin tend to have more UV protection and less susceptibility to sunburn.

In addition to its protective function, melanin also contributes to the determination of skin, hair and eye color. There are different types of melanin that produce colors ranging from brown to black, passing through lighter shades such as red and blonde.

The amount and distribution of melanin in the body is influenced by various factors, including heredity, sun exposure, age and ethnicity. For example, people with darker skin tend to have higher melanin production than those with lighter skin.

Damage from the sun’s rays: pWhy does the sun age the skin?

While moderate exposure to the sun can offer benefits such as the production of vitamin Dit is important to be aware of the harmful effects of solar radiation on our skin.

Solar radiation contains invisible ultraviolet (UV) rays, divided into UVA and UVB rays, which penetrate the upper layers of the skin. L’Chronic exposure to the sun causes long-term damage to the skin, accelerating the aging process. This is due to several mechanisms:

Breaking of collagen and elastin: UV radiation causes the breakdown of collagen fibers and elastin, which are responsible for the structure and elasticity of the skin. This leads to the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and loss of skin tone.

Formation of free radicals: Solar radiation generates free radicals in our body. These reactive compounds damage skin cells and cause oxidative stress, accelerating aging.

Hyperpigmentation: Sun exposure can cause an increase in the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin color. This can lead to dark spots and pigment irregularities, such as freckles and melasma.

Loss of hydration: The sun can cause increased loss of water through the skin, causing dehydration and a decrease in skin elasticity.

Sun damage to the eyes

The eyes are highly sensitive to solar radiation. Here are some of the harms associated with unprotected sun exposure:

Corneal Injuries: Prolonged exposure to the sun can cause corneal injuries, such as keratitis or photokeratitis, which causes eye inflammation and pain.

Cataract: UV radiation can accelerate the cataract formationa condition in which the lens of the eye becomes cloudy, causing blurred vision and progressive vision loss.

macular degeneration: Chronic exposure to UV rays can damage the macula, the part of the retina responsible for sharp central vision. This can lead to progressive vision loss.

The sunburns

Sunburn can have short- and long-term effects on skin health. They occur when the skin is overexposed to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays without adequate protection. UVB rays are primarily responsible for sunburn, as they penetrate the upper layers of the skin, damaging skin cells.

Short term damage

Sunburn can cause several short-term symptoms, including:

Redness and inflammation: The skin becomes red and sensitive to touch due to inflammation caused by UV rays. Pain and burning: Sunburn can cause painful and burning sensations on the affected skin. Itching: The skin can become itchy due to dehydration and irritation.

Long term damage

In addition to the immediate discomforts, sunburns can have harmful long-term health effects:

Premature skin aging: Repeated sunburn over the years can accelerate skin aging, leading to wrinkles, dark spots and loss of elasticity. Increased risk of skin cancer: Frequent sunburns can increase the risk of developing skin cancers, such as melanoma. Cures and treatments

While it’s always best to prevent sunburn, here are some cures and treatments to ease symptoms and promote healing:

Cool the skin: Gently apply cold or wet compresses to the affected area to reduce heat and inflammation. Moisturize skin: Use moisturizers or lotions containing soothing ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile to soothe and hydrate dry skin. Avoid further exposure: Protect damaged skin by avoiding direct sun exposure until you have fully recovered. Prevention

Prevention is essential to avoid sunburn. Here are some measures you can take:

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen: Use a sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF) and reapply it every two hours or after swimming or excessive sweating. Dress up appropriately: Wear light clothing that covers exposed skin, such as wide-brimmed hats, long-sleeved shirts, and long pants. Seek Shade: Reduce direct sun exposure, especially during the hottest hours of the day (usually between 10am and 4pm).

Damage from the sun’s rays: melanoma

Excessive exposure to the sun’s rays can increase your risk of melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer.

What is Melanoma?

Melanoma is a type of cancer that arises from cells that produce the skin’s pigment, called melanocytes. These cells are responsible for skin and hair color. Melanoma develops when i melanocytes begin to grow uncontrollably, forming lesions or tumors on the skin. If not detected and treated early, melanoma can spread to other parts of the body, making it more difficult to treat and potentially life-threatening.

What is the link between sunlight and melanoma?

Exposure to sunlight, especially ultraviolet (UV) rays, is considered one of the main risk factors for the development of melanoma. UV rays can damage the DNA of skin cells, including melanocytes, increasing the likelihood of genetic mutations that can lead to the development of malignant tumors.

It is important to underline that the risk of melanoma linked to sun exposure is influenced by several factors, including:

Intensity of the sun’s rays: Prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours, when UV rays are strongest (usually between 10am and 4pm), increases your risk.

Duration of exposure: Spending a lot of time in the sun without protection can increase the risk of melanoma.

Skin type: People with fair skin, blond or red hair and light eyes have a higher sensitivity to sunlight and therefore a slightly higher risk of melanoma.

Family history: Melanoma can have a genetic component, so if there are previous cases in the family, the risk may be higher.

Melanoma diagnosis

Early diagnosis of melanoma is essential to increase the chances of successful treatment.

Here are some signs and symptoms that may indicate the presence of melanoma:

Spots or lesions on the skin that change shape, color or size. Asymmetry of a mole or lesion. Irregular or fuzzy edges of a mole or lesion. Color changes within a mole or lesion. Itching, pain or bleeding from a mole or lesion.

If you suspect you have melanoma, see a dermatologist right away. Diagnosing melanoma usually involves a visual assessment of the lesion, followed by a biopsy, in which a tissue sample is taken for microscopic analysis. In some cases, advanced imaging techniques may also be used to evaluate the spread of melanoma. Find out how to cure it here.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

