Chestnuts are the so-called “fruits of autumn” and have great nutritional properties, and it is no coincidence that for many centuries they have represented a very important nutritional resource for large sections of the European population. In fact, they were known as “the bread of the poor” and the reason lay in their increased nutritional value and in their characteristics.

Chestnuts are full of complex carbohydrates, fibres, vegetable proteins and mineral salts. The chestnut tree is quite widespread in central-southern Europe, in Germany and also in Great Britain. It tolerates low temperatures well and is only deteriorated by very intense cold. The fruits need time to ripen, more or less throughout the summer, and a little rain.

What are chestnuts good for? The answer will surprise you

The chestnuts, enclosed in a husk and supported by a brown peel, can thus be harvested in September, October and November. They donate a large supply of B vitamins and, obviously, do not contain cholesterol. Their nutritional profile hails them as ideal health companions and rightfully slots them into October’s shopping list and November’s shopping list. Even if they are good, don’t overdo it.

As far as quantities are concerned, it is better not to exceed 3 doses a week, in fact these fruits are full of calories and can put your figure at risk. Among the benefits identified for the human body, they cooperate in the proper functioning of the intestine, circulation and nervous system.

Their energy boost makes them ideal for fighting stress and tiredness. The excellent iron content makes them a valid food to fight anemia. The folic acid contained in these fruits is also excellent for those who are pregnant. To remember the difference between cooked chestnuts and raw chestnuts. The caloric intake of raw fruit and cooked fruit is not the same. Finally, from a nutritional point of view, 100g of chestnuts contain 193 calories. However, this caloric intake tends to decrease if the chestnuts are boiled: in fact, 100 g of boiled chestnuts contain about 120 kcal.