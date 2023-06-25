What are dogs not allowed to eat? These foods are taboo for your four-legged friend!

Dogs are not just our pets – they are part of our family. All dog owners know it – the little one waits at the table at dinner, looks at us with his big eyes and begs for a little bite. What is safe for us to eat should be safe for the dog too, right? Not necessarily. We all love our dogs, but sometimes when we think we’re spoiling them, we can actually do them more harm. While many foods are perfectly safe, some are very unhealthy and even life-threatening. What are dogs not allowed to eat? Which fruits and vegetables are taboo? What about raw pork or eggs? In the following article we have created a list of toxic foods for you that you should never give your four-legged friend.

What are dogs not allowed to eat?

A little piece of salami there, a piece of cheese here, etc. – everyone loves to spoil their dog every now and then. A human’s digestive system is significantly different than a dog’s – their intestines are much smaller and many of the foods we eat can be toxic to dogs. The wrong diet can lead to diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and in severe cases even organ failure or death. To avoid this, it is always safer to only feed dogs special dog food. Instead of giving your four-legged friend leftovers, how about baking dog biscuits or making dog ice cream yourself? The list of foods that dogs are not allowed to eat is very long and it is therefore important for every dog ​​owner to do their own research.

Grapes and Raisins

Fruit is healthy and provides us with plenty of vitamins and nutrients. While there are many types of fruit that provide our best friend with energy, there are also some that dogs are not allowed to eat. Both grapes and raisins are poisonous to dogs and therefore absolutely taboo. Consumption can lead to kidney failure or, in some cases, fatal poisoning in smaller breeds. Why can’t dogs eat grapes? The reason for this is not yet fully known, but scientists believe it is due to the oxalic acid ingredient. It has a negative effect on the kidneys of four-legged friends. However, there are dogs who also tolerate grapes well, but to be on the safe side, keep your dog away from them.

Fruit core

Apples are one of the types of fruit that dogs can eat without hesitation. The pectin it contains promotes digestion and has a water-binding effect in the stomach, which makes the apple a great home remedy for diarrhea in dogs. Stone fruit such as plums or cherries are also fine for our four-legged friends. However, the situation is different with the fruit stones and dogs should never eat them. Fruit pits contain cynid — an ingredient that converts to hydrocyanic acid in the stomach and, in large amounts, can cause breathing difficulties or muscle weakness. In addition, fruit pits are very difficult to eat and therefore pose a choking hazard for small Russian dogs and puppies.

Rhabarber

We love rhubarb and the crunchy stalks are an integral part of our kitchen in spring. However, dogs are not allowed to eat the popular vegetable. Similar to other vegetables, rhubarb contains oxalic acid, which negatively affects calcium levels in pets and is therefore off-limits for dogs with iron metabolism disorders. Consuming rhubarb leaves can cause tremors, vomiting, diarrhea, or acute kidney failure.

Can Dogs Eat Avocados?

For us humans, avocado is considered a real superfood. But can dogs eat avocados? The answer to that is no! Avocados contain pectin, which can be toxic to our best friends and, in some cases, fatal to heart failure. Other possible consequences are restlessness, shortness of breath, fainting spells and indigestion. Avocados are also very high in fat, and the high fat content can cause vomiting or diarrhea. If the dog swallows an avocado seed, it can lead to an intestinal obstruction.

Are Mushrooms Poisonous to Dogs?

Can dogs eat mushrooms and if so, which ones? Just like us, our dogs have mushrooms that are edible and mushrooms that are poisonous. Never let your four-legged friend eat mushrooms in nature, because even very small amounts can lead to fatal poisoning. If you want to offer your dog mushrooms, never feed them raw. While raw mushrooms are not toxic to dogs, they are difficult to digest and can cause severe stomach pain or digestive problems. It is best to cook them in salt-free water or in a pan without fat.

Onions, garlic and chives

No matter whether raw or cooked – dogs should never eat bulbous plants such as onions, garlic and chives! They contain sulfur compounds that attack and destroy red blood cells. The result is life-threatening anemia. Already 5 grams of onions or garlic are enough to cause poisoning in the dog.

nightshade family

Nightshades like peppers, tomatoes, raw potatoes, and eggplant are also not good choices for dogs. The reason for this is the toxin contained in it, solanine – a glycoalkaloid, which in large quantities can lead to vomiting or even impairment of brain functions. The toxic compound is mainly found in the green parts of the plant. Overripe tomatoes or boiled potatoes without the skin are healthy for dogs.

Chocolate

What tastes good to us can be fatal to our best friends. Dogs should never eat chocolate! Why can’t dogs eat chocolate? The reason for this is the alkaloid theobromine – an ingredient in cocoa beans that dogs cannot tolerate at all. Dark varieties such as block and dark chocolate are particularly dangerous. But dogs are also not allowed to eat white or milk chocolate! Even 1-2 pieces can lead to severe vomiting and diarrhea and be fatal. The first symptoms may appear up to 10 hours after consumption, but if your dog accidentally eats chocolate, you must take it to the vet immediately.

Can dogs eat nuts?

Can dogs eat nuts? Well, that depends on the nut variety. While raw nuts provide our four-legged friends with vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus and sodium, there are also some varieties that are toxic. Here is a brief overview of the types of nuts that are dangerous for dogs:

Bitter Almonds Macadamia Black Walnut Nutmeg

And if you do want to give your dog nuts, please only do so in small amounts – they contain a lot of fat and are therefore real calorie bombs that can lead to obesity and gastrointestinal problems. Also note that nuts are allergens – better start cautiously and see if your four-legged friend is allergic to them. And logically, dogs are only allowed to eat raw and natural nuts.

Is Cheese Healthy For Dogs?

What tastes great to us, our four-legged friends also find very appetizing. Can dogs eat cheese? Here, too, it depends on the type of cheese, because many dog ​​breeds cannot tolerate lactose. However, there are some types of cheese that contain very little or no lactose at all and are even healthy for our dogs. These include Emmental, Parmesan, Cheddar and cottage cheese. However, the following applies here – feed cheese only in moderation and not as a fixed component of dog food! Cheeses with a high salt content or a lot of lactose such as feta, mozzarella and camembert are not suitable for dogs. Also note that the ability of dogs to digest dairy products decreases as they age because they lack the enzymes to do so.

Can Dogs Eat Raw Eggs?

With their high content of essential vitamins and nutrients, eggs are a valuable part of dog nutrition. Can Dogs Eat Raw Eggs? This is arguably one of the most controversial issues among dog owners. The answer to that is yes – but only the yolk. Egg yolks provide our four-legged friends with natural unsaturated fatty acids and support the immune system. However, the situation is different with the egg white, because the trypsin inhibitors it contains impede digestion and can lead to incorrect supplies. There is also a risk of salmonella infection with raw eggs and for this reason it would be wise to only feed your dog hard-boiled eggs. But did you know that dogs can eat eggshells? Egg shells are an excellent source of calcium, especially for smaller breeds and puppies. Simply grind the eggshells into a very fine powder and mix into the dog food.

Is Raw Pork Toxic to Dogs?

BARF has been in vogue for several years. This is a diet that allows pets to eat only raw meat, fish, bones, and offal. As long as the meat is of high quality, there is nothing to be said for it. However, dogs should never eat raw pork. Eating it raw can lead to infection with Aujeszky’s virus, which is harmless to humans but can be fatal to dogs. Symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, drooling, exhaustion or restlessness appear within a very short time. Raw pork can also cause severe neurological disorders, as well as nerve and brain inflammation, resulting in death. To kill the pathogens, always cook the pork at at least 70 degrees and only then you can feed it without hesitation.

