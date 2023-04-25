What are good neighbors for zucchini and which are not?

Are you wondering how to arrange your vegetable patch and, accordingly, what plants are good neighbors for zucchini? The so-called mixed culture proves to be a wonderful planting method, because plants often even protect each other if the right companion plants are chosen. We want to give you a few ideas on what to combine zucchini plants with to get the most out of your vegetable patch.

These are good neighbors for the zucchini

In order for other plants to get along with zucchini plants, they must meet certain requirements. Above all, this means that they should require the same location and care conditions. Only with regard to the nutrient conditions should the partners be less demanding so that they do not compete for nutrients. The following plants are ideal:

Flowering herbs as plant partners

You not only benefit from herbs from a visual point of view, you also get fresh spices for your dishes. A particular advantage of nasturtium is that it keeps some pests such as whiteflies or aphids away. So beautiful and practical at the same time.

Borretsch (Borago officinalis)

Dill (Anethum graveolens)

Nasturtium (A larger trophy)

Planting flowers for pest control

As already mentioned, some flowers have the inherent property of repelling pests and in this way also protecting the zucchini plant. These include the following beauties that you can easily put between the vegetable plants. With their roots, they excrete substances that drive away nematodes, while their flowers attract beneficial insects. And you also need these to dust the zucchini.

petunias

marigold (Calendula officinalis)

Studentenblume (Tagetes)

Weak consumers are good neighbors for zucchini

Zucchini is a plant that grows quickly and therefore needs a lot of nutrients. Of course, it would be a disadvantage if their partners had the same quality about them. So instead choose weak eaters. The following variants are good neighbors for zucchini:

(pole) beans (Phaseolus vulgaris)

Peas (The pea plant)

Kohlrabi

Mangold

More (Zea mays)

Rotate Bete (Beta vulgaris)

Spinach (Spinacia oleracea)

onions (garlic onion)

Corn and onions in particular are also perfect as gap fillers. In this case, they ensure that the soil does not erode. Also, since the specimens in the list are varieties that don’t take up much space either, combining them is a breeze. As you know, zucchini plants form very large leaves and also provide a protective shade for the surrounding plants.

Beans are weak eaters, which even protect other plants from winds with their growth and also provide shade. Pea plants, on the other hand, have the intrinsic property of rooting in the middle areas of the soil. Zucchini, on the other hand, are flat-rooted. That way, the underground plant parts of these two strains don’t interfere in any way.

Perhaps you know that kohlrabi are not weak but medium eaters. But you don’t have to worry about that, because the roots of these plants are also deeper, so that they draw their nutrients from a completely different layer of soil and do not take anything away from the zucchini plant. The same goes for the corn. The beetroot loves a sunny location and also only needs a few nutrients to thrive.

What to plant next to zucchini – The great paradox with the onion

More experienced hobby gardeners know: onions have shallow roots and are heavy feeders, which seems to be anything but optimal. So why put onions between the zucchini plants? In fact, the latter are often nibbled on by mice, which damages your plants. However, what these rodents absolutely dislike are onions. So it pays to add a few bulbous plants here and there. As long as there aren’t too many, the risk of competition isn’t as high and you and your vegetables will benefit from the composition of the bed. Onions can therefore be good neighbors for zucchini.

These vegetable plants should not be in close proximity

Just as there are advantageous planting partners, there are of course also those that impair growth and are rather unsuitable. In order to be able to put together the perfect mixed culture, you should also know them. Nightshade plants, heavy feeders and other pumpkin varieties are not ideal for living together. As neighbors, avoid the following types of vegetables:

Aubergine (Solanum melongena)

Broccoli (Brassica oleracea was. italic)

cucumbers (Cucumber sativa)

Potatoes (Potato)

Kohl (Brassica sp.)

pumpkins (Cucurbitaceae)

melons (Cucumber melon & Citrullus lanatus)

Paprika (Potatoes)

Radishes

Cauliflower (Brassica oleracea was. gemmifera)

tomatoes

Savoy (Brassica oleracea convert. happened was. Savoy)

The problem with other cucurbits, cucumbers and melons is the contagious diseases. Should one plant become infected, it will very quickly spread to the other plants mentioned, including zucchini.

Pumpkins are also very space consuming and would interfere with the growth of zucchini plants, or you would need a really large area to accommodate them all. The same nutrient requirements and the fact that both plants root at the same height and take their nutrients from there mean that you not Plant zucchini and pumpkins together.

With peppers as neighbors, there is a risk that they will compete for nutrients in the soil, as pepper plants also have high needs. Equally unsuitable are tomatoes as neighbors. Whether zucchini and cucumbers are good neighbors is quite controversial. Many swear by the corn, cucumber (or peas) and squash trio, which is why you might want to consider this combo if you’re aiming for a mixed crop in your garden.

