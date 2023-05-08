What are? How long, how and where are they formed?

What are Metastases?
Con metastasis means the diffusion of a cancer malignant in a location different from that of origin. In fact, some cancer cells, in addition to growing uncontrollably and confusing the defensive mechanisms of the body, acquire the ability to detach from the initial neoplastic mass and implant themselves in other organs or tissues. In these locations, particularly resistant and aggressive clones are able to give rise to secondary neoplastic formations.
The spread of a tumor can happen by extension continue (local) or at a distanceacross the Blood flow where he lymphatic system. In general, the ability to develop metastases is a peculiar feature of malignant tumors, which allows them to be distinguished from benign neoplasms. Metastatic spread greatly reduces the possibility of curing the tumor, but current therapeutic options make it possible to control tumor growth cancerrelieve i symptoms caused by it and, in some cases, can help prolong the life of the cancer patient.
- Tumor (or neoplasm): clonal expansion of a genetically abnormal cell, which loses control of cell cycle regulation.
- Benign tumor: mass that expands remaining localized in the site of origin; in some cases, it can become harmful.
- Malignant tumor: Cells do not respond to normal control mechanisms, but actively proliferate. It is also said cancer (o carcinoma). The pathology, caused by malignant cells, is characterized by hyper-growth (high number of cell divisions), metastasis and invasiveness of other tissues and organs.
Characteristics
What are the characteristics of a Metastasis?
- A tumor formed from metastatic cells is called “metastatic”; it consists of the same type of clones that form the original neoplastic mass, of which it also assumes the same name. For example, a tumor of the breast which spreads to the lung and forms a metastasis is called “metastatic breast cancer” and not “lung cancer“.
- In most cases, the presence of metastases indicates the more advanced stages of neoplastic progression. The histological examination is a fundamental tool for obtaining important information on the degree of aggressiveness of the tumor and on its ability to metastasize; the results allow, consequently, the development of an adequate therapy. In general, the more aggressive the primary cancer, the greater the likelihood that it can give rise to metastases.
- With few exceptions, all malignancies can metastasize (e.g., i gliomas and the basal cell carcinoma rarely metastasize).
- Under the microscope, metastatic cancer cells are identifiable by some characteristics typical of the original tissue and not of the implant site.
- Furthermore, primary and metastatic tumor cells share some molecular characteristics, such as the expression of certain protein or the presence of specifications chromosomal alterations.
How they are formed
How are metastases formed?
The development of metastases is a complex phenomenon, in which numerous factors affecting both the tumor and the host organism are involved.
These variables can include:
- Genetic features of the disease;
- Type of organ involved;
- Availability of routes for dissemination.
Not all cancer cells have the ability to metastasize. Furthermore, successfully reaching another part of the body does not necessarily guarantee the onset of a secondary malignancy. In order for a tumor to determine the formation of metastases, its cells must in fact be able to:
- Invading the basement membrane;
- Moving through the extracellular matrix;
- Penetrate and survive the lymphatic circulation or vascular;
- Getting out of circulation and entering a new site;
- Survive and grow as metastases (example: angiogenesis).
Routes of dissemination of metastases
The dissemination of metastatic cells can occur:
- Direct implant: When cancer cells proliferate, they can invade and grow directly into the surrounding tissue; moreover, they can spread by contiguity in a body cavity (as, for example, in the case of peritoneum, pleural cavitypericardium or subarachnoid space).
- By lymphatic route: cancer cells infiltrate the lymphatic circulation and are transported to drainage nodes. THE lymph nodes closest to the primary tumor mass (also called “sentinel lymph nodes“) may be enlarged due to infiltration and tumor growth or due to metaplasia due to tumor-specific immune response.
- By blood: the veins are preferentially infiltrated, therefore the metastases attack the points of arrival of the venous circulation, such as the liver oh lungs.
Sentinel lymph nodes and tumor metastases
- I lymphatic capillaries they offer scant resistence to the passage of tumor cells and allow rapid spread of the tumor.
- In this case, the lymph nodes are way stations for migrating cancer cells; their clinical examination can provide information on the spread of a carcinoma.
- The degree of colonization of lymph nodes is a criterion considered in the staging of the breast cancer and gods lymphomas.
Location
Where do metastases form?
The ability to colonize other organs varies greatly from tumor to tumor. The most common sites of metastases are liver, lung, and bone brain, but cancer can spread almost anywhere in the body. Some primary tumors preferentially metastasize to certain parts of the body. This “tropism” depends on the anatomical site, the type of tumor and a number of other factors. For example, if cancer affects theintestinewhose blood wastewater is drained for via portalit is clear that the site of the primary metastasis will be to the liver. If, on the other hand, the tumor is in a site draining from the vena cava, the primary metastasis will be mainly in the lungs (Vena cava → Heart → Pulmonary artery). There are, however, special cases in which tumors have preferences independent of anatomical positions: those of the breast and of the prostatefor example, often provoke bone metastasesas there is a close correlation between these organs and Batson’s venous system (it connects the pelvic and thoracic veins to the internal vertebral venous plexuses).
Furthermore, there are cells which, due to the type of receptors they express, have a predisposition to colonize some specific tissues.
The following table shows the most common sites of metastasis, excluding lymph nodes, for different types of cancer:
Signs and symptoms
Metastasis symptoms: how do you recognize them?
Some patients with metastatic tumors have no signs and the condition is often found during follow-up checkups. When they occur, the type and frequency of symptoms depend on the size and location of the metastasis.
- Skeletal involvement may involve bone pain and fractures pathology of the affected bones.
- A tumor that metastasizes to the brain can cause a variety of symptoms, including heachache, dizziness, vision disorders, convulsions and neurological deficits.
- Lung metastases produce usually very vague manifestations, which may be related to other problems. These may include cough, hemoptysischest pain and shortness of breath.
- Hepatomegaly, nausea, loss of appetite e jaundice they may indicate that a cancer has spread to the liver.
Sometimes, the presentation of symptoms relating to a metastasis allows it to be identified before the primary tumor. For example, a patient whose prostate cancer it spread to pelvic bones may have back pain, before experiencing symptoms of the original tumor.
Diagnosis
Metastasis: procedures and tests for diagnosis
A metastasis always coincides with a primary tumor and, as such, is caused by tumor cells from another part of the body. If symptoms of the secondary cancer are present, if a follow-up test result is abnormal, or if the doctor suspects a metastasis, some diagnostic tests are done.
The journey may involve:
In most cases, when a metastasis is found before the primary tumor, the investigations are aimed at establishing the origin of the pathological process.
Biopsy
- To determine whether a tumor is primary or metastatic, some of the cancerous tissue may be removed and examined under a microscope. The use of techniques on the sample, such as immunohistochemistry and FISH (fluorescent in situ hybridization), allows pathologists to determine the origin of the tumor cells.
- In some cases, the primary tumor remains unknown.
Tumor markers
Some types of cancer are characterized by tumor markers. Specific blood tests they evaluate their expression and may be useful in monitoring the disease after it has been diagnosed. Increased levels of these markers may indicate that the cancer is active or progressing.
Some examples of tumor markers are:
Imaging diagnostics
- L’ultrasound is an excellent tool for identifying a neoplastic mass in theabdomen and allows you to distinguish the cyst liver suspects.
- A computed tomography (CT) scan can be used to scan the head, neck, chest, and abdomen pelvis. CT with contrast medium it is good for detecting masses within lymph nodes, lungs, liver, or other structures.
- A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is used to define potential damage to spinal cordin the presence of bone metastases, or to characterize brain involvement.
- A radiography it can be done to see if cancer has spread to the lung.
- A bone scintigraphy it is useful for providing evidence of bone damage and allows to define whether this is caused by a metastasis.
- In some types of cancer, a positron emission tomography (PET) scan can detect areas of hypermetabolic activity anywhere in the body and can detect even very small metastases.
Treatment
Metastasis: what the treatment involves
Treatment and patient prognosis is determined, to a large extent, by whether or not a tumor remains localized in its site of origin. If the tumor metastasizes to other tissues or organs, the probability of survival usually decreases dramatically (ie, the prognosis becomes poor). Depending on the case, a metastatic tumor can be treated with systemic therapies (chemotherapy, immunotherapyhormone therapy), local interventions (surgery e radiotherapy), or a combination of these options (“multimodal therapy”).
The therapies chosen to treat a metastatic tumor depend on many factors, including:
- Primary tumor type;
- Location, size and number of metastatic tumors;
- Patient age and general health conditions;
- Previous therapeutic modalities to which the oncological patient has been subjected.
Metastasis: how long do you live?
The treatment options available are rarely able to cure metastatic cancer and are often aimed at keeping the disease under control or reducing symptoms. Metastasis management is difficult, as cells that survived the first therapeutic approach may develop drug resistance chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatments. It is important to remember that it is almost always the metastases that cause the death of the patient; only in rare cases is the primary tumor directly responsible. For this reason, it is important that the diagnosis is made as early as possible screening exams in people at risk)