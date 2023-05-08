What are? How long, how and where are they formed?

What are Metastases?



Con metastasis means the diffusion of a cancer malignant in a location different from that of origin. In fact, some cancer cells, in addition to growing uncontrollably and confusing the defensive mechanisms of the body, acquire the ability to detach from the initial neoplastic mass and implant themselves in other organs or tissues. In these locations, particularly resistant and aggressive clones are able to give rise to secondary neoplastic formations.

The spread of a tumor can happen by extension continue (local) or at a distanceacross the Blood flow where he lymphatic system. In general, the ability to develop metastases is a peculiar feature of malignant tumors, which allows them to be distinguished from benign neoplasms. Metastatic spread greatly reduces the possibility of curing the tumor, but current therapeutic options make it possible to control tumor growth cancerrelieve i symptoms caused by it and, in some cases, can help prolong the life of the cancer patient.