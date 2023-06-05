What are intrusive thoughts (and some tips to put a brake on the brain)

Do you have intrusive and recurring thoughts? Put a stop to mental rumination with these strategies. These are effective remedies.

Have you ever had gods intrusive thoughts? It is a complex phenomenon that grips many people, it occurs indistinctly between men and women, in almost equal percentages. Those suffering from this disorder experience the sudden appearance of negative thoughts with a strong impact on the performance of normal daily activities.

In fact, sometimes it is very difficult for people who suffer from it to complete the job, or to relate peacefully with other people. Thus a highly disabling situation occurs in which the area of ​​sociability and productivity of the person is put at risk. But why do these thoughts appear? And how to fix it?

Intrusive thoughts can concern the sexual sphere, the affected subject is literally overwhelmed by a sequence of images concerning fears relating to the intimate sphere. But not only that, in fact intrusive thoughts can also concern sentimental, friendly and generally emotional relationships.

Intrusive thoughts, how to deal with the problem?

The subject tends to ask himself repeatedly if he is really in love with his partner, for example, or to spend a good part of his days analyzing the behavior of the other, reviewing his behaviour, gestures and words. Intrusive thoughts can be generated by a OCD, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Eating Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder.

In these cases it is necessary as a first approach to contact a mental health professional who knows how to investigate the causes of the phenomenon is to advise the patient on the most appropriate therapy for solving the problem. Having made this premise, it is possible to implement strategy that act as a palliative and that help the person get better.

In fact, as soon as intrusive thoughts arise, it will be necessary to try to analyze the context in which the disorder occurred. Secondly, it will then be necessary to let them go, giving a name to the emotion you feel.

A very effective strategy in these cases is to resort to meditation and to conscious breathing. It is also important leave your comfort zone and embark on exciting new activities.

After that it will be important to direct thoughts onto something else, thus trying to divert attention from the problem. As mentioned, these are recommendations, but the most appropriate therapy will only be that prescribed by the professional.