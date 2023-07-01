What are keloids and how to make them disappear

Keloids are unsightly scars that can appear on the skin after trauma or wounds. Let’s see how to make them disappear.

When a wound heals it can happen that, around it, proliferates of extra scar tissue, giving life to keloids. These appear when the healing process of a skin wound takes place in a dysfunctional way.

Therefore, not only the normal scar of a wound remains on the skin (consequence, for example, of a cut, a piercing or a trauma), but also this unsightly lesion with a soft or hard consistency, depending on the case.

How to make keloids disappear: the most effective techniques

Being very showy and sometimes even annoying, many people look for effective solutions for get rid of keloids, even resorting to interventions. Which type?

How to intervene to remove a keloid (tantasalute.it)

Surgery may only trigger the appearance of new scars and is therefore not recommended. For this reason, alternative ways are recommended to make these lesions disappear, such as:

Cortisone injectionsdone periodically once a month until the lesion is reducedlaser therapywhich aims to make keloids less visibleTreatments with siliconei.e. the application of silicone sheets on the lesion with the aim above all of reducing the ailments connected to it (pain and itching)Cryotherapywith which keloids are frozen in liquid nitrogen, however, causing discoloration of the skin which can sometimes be even more “ugly” to see than the keloid itselfRadiotherapya more invasive intervention, given its long-term effects, but still effective in eradicating these unsightly skin lesionsInjections of interferon or fluorouraciltreatments that always aim to reduce the size and visibility of keloids

Although the treatments we have seen can be effective in treating keloids, it is also very important to prevent their formation by adopting good habits.

For example, where they are not essential, limit cosmetic surgery or even the application of piercings in delicate areas of the skin. If, on the other hand, these are deemed necessary, it may be useful to analyze with your doctor whether you do not have a family history of keloids that could increase the risk of its appearance even in your case.

After any surgery or trauma, the advice is to apply nourishing creams and with antioxidantsin order to promptly intervene against their appearance.

