In my post “Food has never been as toxic as it is today‘ I went into the stresses that are increasingly ‘characterizing’ our food. In this case, these are pesticides, herbicides, etc. Unfortunately, this type of chemistry is not the only non-physiological substance class that seems to have become part of our diet.

There are also the softeners from plastic products, such as phthalate, bisphenol-A, etc., which have an estrogen-like, hormonal effect:

And then there are mineral oil residues called MOSH and MOAH, two related substances found in quite a few foods:

What is/are MOSH/MOAH?

The terms MOSH and MOAH stand for English terms:

MOSH = mineral oil saturated hydrocarbons

MOAH = mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons

These terms mean the following:

Both are two different chemical compounds that occur in mineral oil. MOSH includes paraffins and naphthenes derived from petroleum or formed by chemical processes during refining.

The MOAH fraction contains compounds with aromatic rings (hence the A in the abbreviation). The proportion of MOAH in mineral oil is approx. 20%.

A search for scientific literature on these compounds revealed a striking accumulation of works that attempted analytical methods. Because it doesn’t seem to be easy to reliably separate MOSH and MOAH from one another using the common analysis methods. In this context, the term MOH appears, which means “mineral oil hydrocarbons” and includes both MOSH and MOAH.

Use of MOSH – “Mineral Oils”

Many of the previously mentioned scientific papers that came up during my search deal in particular with products of everyday life and the question of how and why MOH can be found here, in addition to the analysis methods for MOSH/MOAH.

Several ways MOH enters these products are identified here. Unsurprisingly, given how prevalent these mineral oils are in everyday life without our realizing it, the scientific evidence appears in a different light.

Cosmetics: Here’s how these mineral oils can be found in cosmetics, from baby oil to lipstick.

Industry: It is used in industry as a coolant, as a conditioning oil for jute fibers selected for textile manufacture, as a lubricant for “older” refrigerators and for air conditioning compressors.

food: One of the overriding questions was also how MOH and its subfractions can get into food.

A typical example of this is the following:

Because of its water absorption properties and its taste and odor neutrality, mineral oil (so-called “food grade”) is a popular preservative for wooden cutting boards, salad bowls, and utensils.

Regularly rubbing wooden kitchenware with a small amount of mineral oil will prevent the absorption of food liquids and therefore food odors. However, some of the mineral oil used on these items, when it comes into contact with food, is absorbed by the food and thus swallowed.

Outside the European Union, mineral oil is used in the food industry, especially confectionery. Here it is usually used for the glossy effect it creates and to prevent the candy pieces from sticking together. Although its use in children’s foods was discouraged, it is still found in many confectionery products.

Medical applications: Mineral oil has a laxative effect by restraining the absorption of water in the intestines, thereby “diluting” the stool. There are oral and rectal dosage forms.

Mineral oil is also sometimes used as a lubricant, for example with an enema or as a vaginal lubricant.

How dangerous / toxic are MOSH?

There is remarkably little literature on the toxicity of MOSH and MOAH. Scientists seem to prefer to deal with analytical methods and questions about the migration of these substances into food.

The question of the harmfulness of these two groups of substances would be the most obvious one, since we have already been able to determine how often MOH is found in food and elsewhere.

A work was published in 2020[1] from Britain and China who the “Omnipresence of MOH in human nutrition” stated. The authors ironed out previous observations of accumulations of MOH in the liver with the fact that the observed granulomas are rare and, moreover, not associated with inflammatory processes. Therefore, this observation would have no significance for human health.

Who writes here? None other than the food industry, in this case Mars Incorporated! This reminds me vividly of the tobacco industry in the 1960s and 1970s, which also came up with “scientific” papers that presented smoking as completely safe and harmless to human health.

There was already a publication in 2019[2] from Germany, who investigated the question of the harmfulness of MOH, not least because they occur so frequently and in many products. The authors came to the conclusion that although MOSH and MOAH are very common, there is no evidence of any harmful or even carcinogenic effects.

According to the authors, the justification for the safety in handling MOH lies in the fact that the long-term and extensive use of MOH means that there is already indirect documentation of the safety of these substance groups.

In addition, there was no clinical or epidemiological evidence of adverse health effects.

Or in other words: Similar to the “corona vaccinations”, substances were released here without appropriate studies on the population, which now has to show as guinea pigs whether MOH is harmful to health or not.

The addition of the lack of clinical and epidemiological evidence of MOH adverse health effects is sheer cynicism, given that such work has never been done. If one does not carry out such works, it is clear that they are missing. However, the authors take this as proof of the safety of MOH.

Who writes here? None other than the “Federal Institute for Risk Assessment”.

A job[3], fresh from the printers, from January 2023, the headline already suggests that MOSH has no relevance for negative health effects. The authors describe their work here as an in-depth probing using an “adversity framework” against which they conducted an evidence analysis.

The strange and turgid paraphrase of what was being done suggests the outcome in advance: the mere presence of MOSH does not equate to hazard detection and therefore cannot be classified as detrimental.

And that is why this non-existent risk should be taken into account when assessing health measures. Or in other words: MOH and Co. KG must be categorically removed from the list of potentially harmful substances.

And who is writing here? None other than the oil industry represented by Exxon, Shell etc.

That with the tobacco industry from back then is seamlessly continued here, as you can easily see.

Searched and (almost) found something

A work was published in 2017[4] a group of scientists from Norway, France and Switzerland working on MOSH and autoimmune arthritis in rats. The rats were fed MOSH in various concentrations over the course of 90 days. The authors could not find any signs of autoimmune arthritis in the animals.

My conclusion: There is almost no work on the question of the carcinogenic effectiveness of MOSH. One has to wonder why the subject of arthritis was investigated, given that the authors themselves note that they did not expect MOSH to have any arthritis-inducing properties.

A team of authors from Switzerland, France and Norway published a paper in 2017[5] on the accumulation of MOSH in rats. You saw an accumulation of MOSH in adipose tissue.

An accumulation of long-chain MOSH substances with 30 and more carbon atoms was found in the liver and spleen. However, the risk assessment promised in the title failed, at least in the abstract.

Almost the same team then published a similarly constructed work in 2019[6]which concluded that the rats observed an increase in the weight of the liver and spleen, as well as changes in the cell and tissue structure in the liver.

In 2018 there was a Swiss work[7], which claimed to carry out a toxicological assessment of MOH in food. Here, too, the abstract showed only a methodical assessment of a determination of toxicological properties.

The author does not recommend any limitation (I guess in the sense of limit values) for MOSH substances with a maximum of two aromatic rings. I consider this to be a mere assessment, since no toxicological bases were presented for this in this work either (at least not in the abstract).

Nevertheless, the author advocates that mineral oils have no place in food.

Conclusion

The scientific literature on the toxicity of MOSH and MOAH is alarmingly scarce. And what claims to be a toxicity study is practically useless when it comes to statements about the harmful effects of MOH.

And the BfR is not above selling the widespread, undocumented, almost limitless use of these substances as a meaningful study on the safety of MOH.

This post was created on February 11, 2023.