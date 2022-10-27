Home Health What are Omega 3s for (and what to eat to fill them up)
Health

What are Omega 3s for (and what to eat to fill them up)

What are Omega 3s for (and what to eat to fill them up)

Omega 3s are fats that are good for heart and brain health and fight bad mood. Here’s what foods they are in

The Omega 3 they are fats that are defined good due to their highly protective properties.

First of all they are essential: the organism cannot produce them by itself, it must necessarily obtain them through the diet.

I’m indispensable for several reasons. First of all, they have aanti-inflammatory action valuable for protecting cells and tissues.

More benefit the health of the immune system and neuronsbrain cells.

They are also good for the nervous system because they are involved in the production of feel-good neurotransmitters such as serotonin.

And they are great for keep your heart in shape and stay clear of cardiovascular disease.

Their regular consumption counteracts blood triglycerides and bad cholesterol, keeping arteries healthy.

More facilitate the assimilation of the so-called fat-soluble vitamins found in foods including Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and Vitamin K.

Their presence in the diet promotes satietyalso counteracting the risk of weight gain and aging.

Here are the foods richest in Omega 3

salmon

Sardines and salmon

One of the most generous Omega 3 foods is fish. The good fats in fish are long-chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids: EPA and DHA. The varieties to focus on are sardines, anchovies, herring, anchovies, mackerel but also trout, tuna and salmon.

Nights and semis

Nuts also contain these fats. In particular, walnuts are rich in short-chain Omega 3, including alpha-linoleic acid or ALA. Even seeds, in particular those of Chia and flax are excellent sources. A teaspoon added, for example, to yogurt or salads is enough to contribute to the daily requirement of good fats.

Alghe & Co.

Algae, in particular Nori or Kombu, are particularly rich in Omega 3. To these plant varieties are added purslane and kale, rich in alpha-linoleic acid which is its precursor.

** 5 types of algae to eat to make you fit and healthy **

Egg

Among the foods that boast a good intake of Omega 3 there are then eggs, especially produced by hens raised on the ground and meat, in particular from grazing animals.

Photo Credits: Unsplash

