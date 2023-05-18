What are Pfas, where are they found and why are they dangerous for human health

Milano – Pfas is the acronym for Perfluoroalkyl Substances, a group of thousands of synthetic chemicals produced by industries. Their presence in Lombard waters has been detected at worrying levels by the tests carried out since 2018 by the Lombard Ats, exams whose results were put together in a report by Greenpeace Italy. And that’s not good news.

PFAS are significantly dangerous for us and for the environment. Exposure to these substances has been associated with a number of adverse health effects. Thyroid problems, liver and immune system damage, low birth weight of babies, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol levels and reduced immune response to vaccines, gestational diabetes, negative impact on fertility, as well as some forms of cancer such as kidney and testicular cancer. They are fragile people, children and pregnant women to pay the highest price of exposure to these substances.

PFAS are spread all over the world, used to render grease and water resistant fabrics, paper, food container linings but also for the production of photographic films, fire-fighting foams, household cleaners. They are found in cosmetics, in waterproof clothingin non-stick pansi, in paper packaging. Present in many commonly used products, but also protagonists of several industrial processes. Their properties and chemical characteristics have negative consequences on the environment and due to their persistence and mobility, these compounds have been detected in significant concentrations in ecosystems and living organisms.

Pfas are widely used thanks to the fact that in Italy there is no law that prohibits its production and use. But there is more: despite several countries in Europe (Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Norway) having asked to ban its use and production, and in Veneto there is the most serious case of PFAS contamination on the European continent, in Italy these substances they are not currently included among the parameters to be monitored in water intended for human consumption. Furthermore, in cases where investigations are carried out, the reference parameters are those established by the Ministry of Health in 2014, which, however, are not in all respects the national legal limits. So far, therefore, a discretionary search has been carried out by the managers and ATS which will only become mandatory in the coming years thanks to the transposition of the Community Directive 2020/2184 with Legislative Decree n. 18 of 23 February 2023. In a nutshell, the water management bodies are not currently obliged to verify its presence in our aqueducts. Yet, several Lombard public bodies have begun to monitor these dangerous substances for some years, albeit through sample analyses.