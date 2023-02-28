Home Health What are postbiotics and why they are the key to longevity
Health

What are postbiotics and why they are the key to longevity

by admin
What are postbiotics and why they are the key to longevity

Thanks to a vast family of small molecules produced by intestinal bacteria, we are entering a new era of health and anti-aging: postbiotics, which promises to prevent many diseases and help treat them precisely by integrating these into the diet. substances, precisely postbiotics.

The intestine is the center of gravity of our health, both psychic and physical, by virtue of the action of the intestinal microbiota, the protagonist of a great deal of research in recent years.

See also  «With the differentiated autonomy, the distances between Regions on treatments will grow further»

You may also like

announced the expansion Shadow of the Erdtree –...

Hereditary tumors: what are the syndromes that are...

ALS, the “neuropallitive care” aims at the quality...

FIBROMYALGIA: TIPS TO MANAGE SYMPTOMS AND IMPROVE THE...

“My 12-year-old daughter is alive thanks to a...

Bebe Vio offers her prosthetics

Alkaline diet, what it is and why it’s...

EMA launches scientific consultancy pilot project for some...

Juventus-Turin: latest news and probable formations

“Schlein is the novelty”. “No, it’s the ‘woke...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy