The agreement between the European Commission and the Germania sui synthetic fuels will allow vehicles with internal combustion engines to be marketed even after 2035. But provided they are fed with synthetic fuels, i.e. capable of guaranteeing climate neutrality. The law provides for the stop of sales of petrol and diesel cars from 2035 goes towards approval. Leaving Italy without a fundamental ally in the battle waged in Brussels on this front. Rome also wanted biofuels among the fuels usable by heat engines after 2035. But what are the e-fuelswhat is the difference with i bio-fuels and what happens to already registered vehicles?

E-Fuels e bio fuels

I bio-fuels they derive from the transformation of organic substances of vegetable or animal origin. E-fuels are instead of synthetic origin. Because they are compounds of hydrogen to which carbon dioxide is added. They are suitable for internal combustion engines. But they must be produced with renewable energy to be considered clean. The e-fuelshe explains today The print, are considered one of the alternatives to traditional fossil fuels due to the very low emission of polluting gases and greenhouse effect compared to petroleum derivatives. There is one problem though. A lot of electricity is needed to produce synthetic fuels. The e-fuels they are inefficient from an environmental impact point of view if there is not already an infrastructural network that produces them. Production costs are also not that beneficial. And this risks affecting the price that buyers of fueled cars will pay e-fuels.

Who produces the e-fuels?

The German group produces the e-fuels P2X Europe in Hamburg. For Markus Duesmannowner of Audi (group Volkswagen) synthetic fuels “are not destined to play, in the medium term, a significant role in the best-selling car sector”. And according to their very high cost, according to other experts, they will be used at most for luxury cars such as Porsche of the Ferrari. The choice of e-fuels has a negative impact on the Italian car industry. For us, the automotive sector represents the 13% of GDP by occupying 250 mila jobs. According to a Uilm-Està research, the ecological transition will impact the automotive sector, putting “at risk up to 120 mila workers”. Because if a traditional vehicle with internal combustion engine is composed of 7 mila components, an electric one reaches a maximum of 3.500/4.000. Therefore it is expected that «the 40-45% of employed Italians, will be impacted by the transition to electricity».

Why biofuels have been rejected

Biofuels are obtained from raw materials of agricultural origin. That is from corn, sugar cane, beetroot and organic waste such as biomass. Biofuels reduce carbon dioxide emissions. It has invested in biofuels Eni. Which announced its sale in 50 service stations. With the aim of tripling the number of distributors. The agreement goes against these investments. The biofuel most used in Italy is biodiesel. It costs approx 10 cents more per liter than normal diesel. It can also be used for aviation and marine transport. The largest European producer is a Finnish company, the Neste Oil. Then there are Bp, Shell, Repsol, Galp. Eni is the second largest European producer. It produces them in the refineries of the room e you Marghera.

What happens to vehicles already registered

Still The print he explains that with the agreement reached between the EU and Germany, internal combustion engines powered by synthetic fuels will also be permitted. But these rules do not apply to cars already on the road. Who buys before 2035 can continue to use their four-wheeler until the end of its life cycle. It will be authentic the year of enrollment. However, it will be possible to buy and sell “second-hand” petrol or diesel cars and refuel them after 2035. But the costs (fuel, maintenance, insurance) could be more expensive than the current ones. Manufacturers with a limited annual production volume will have one more year: they will be able to continue selling cars with traditional engines until December 31, 2035.

