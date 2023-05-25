What are the 10 recommended foods to fight high cholesterol?

Here are the 10 foods to lower cholesterol and improve health .

Il high cholesterol it is a common problem that can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke. Although medications can control it, a healthy and balanced dieta is a natural way to mitigate negative effects. It is important to limit the consumption of foods high in saturated and trans fats, such as red meat, cheese, butter and fried foods. It helps get regular physical activity, quit smoking and maintain a healthy weight. But here are the 10 recommended foods.

High cholesterol.

One by one the foods to miss the table

Avena: it is one of the best foods. Contains beta-glucans, a type of soluble fiber that binds to cholesterol in the gastrointestinal tract and removes it from the body.

Legumes: Beans, chickpeas, lentils and peas are rich in protein and soluble fiber. They help reduce the levels of LDL cholesterol (or “bad cholesterol”) in the blood and keep sugar levels stable.

Nights: They are a source of healthy fats and antioxidants but it is important to eat them in moderation because they are high in calories.

The fish it’s full of lean protein and omega-3 fats that fight cardiovascular disease. Salmon, tuna and sardines are particularly suitable.

FruitSoluble fiber found in apples, oranges and pears can reduce cholesterol levels and prevent damage to blood vessels caused by high cholesterol.

High cholesterol: recommended foods. The list.

Green leafy vegetables: spinach, chard and turnip tops have nutrients and fibers and especially nitrates, true friends of cardiovascular health.

Olive oil: Its antioxidants prevent damage to blood vessels but it should be consumed in moderation because it has many calories.

SOYBEAN: It is present in foods such as tofu, tempeh and soy milk: inside there are isoflavones, natural substances that counteract high cholesterol.

Whole grains: Brown rice and bread, in addition to being rich in soluble fiber and complex carbohydrates, are used to reduce LDL cholesterol levels in the blood and to keep sugar levels stable.

Cruciferous vegetables: These are cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower which possess natural substances capable of improving heart health.

Read also: Reduce high cholesterol with balanced nutrition: what you need to do