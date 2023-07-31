What are the 5 foods that contain the most prebiotics?

Which foods contain the most prebiotics? Answering this question is especially important, because eating prebiotics plays a crucial role in making probiotics effective.

In this article

What are Prebiotics?

Prebiotics are essential food components that they play a crucial role in supporting the health of our digestive system. These are complex molecules, mainly made up of carbohydrates that cannot be digested by the human body, which reach the large intestine practically intact.

Here, they perform the function of feeding and stimulating the growth of beneficial bacteria, known as probiotics, which reside in our gut. Simply put, prebiotics are the food of probiotics, which allow them to multiply and proliferate. Here you can read the difference between prebiotics and probiotics.

This is the ideal condition for having a healthy intestine. More and more important research centers are carrying out various studies on the central role of the microbiota in the well-being of the whole body, including the brain.

Which foods contain the most prebiotics: what does the American study say?

If everyone talks about probiotics and at least 80% of the population has taken them with a supplement at least once in their life, less is known about prebiotics.

Now the University of San José in the United States has played a

a research which indicates which are the five foods that contain the greatest amount of prebiotics.

The researchers analyzed data from 8690 different types of foods contained in the Food and Nutrient Database for Dietary Studies. This is the most important database with the nutritional information of foods.

Which foods contain the most prebiotics: the top 5

Experts have pointed out that 37% of these foods contain prebiotics. The analysis led to the discovery of the five richest in these precious molecules:

dandelion leaves, Jerusalem artichoke, garlic, leek, onion.

Other studies had already analyzed these foods, indicating how rich they were in prebiotics. However, this research has shown that very small portions of these foods are sufficient to take the daily dose recommended which is 5 grams. For example, half a small onion is enough to fill up on a daily basis.

The role of fibers

These products also contain a lot of fiber. In particular, Jerusalem artichoke provides large quantities of inulin, an indigestible fiber that has a particularly important impact on intestinal health.

Other foods rich in prebiotics are black-eyed peas, asparagus and whole grains.

The other abilities of probiotics

Flour-based foods generally don’t provide many prebiotics. Dairy products, eggs, oil and meat contain very few or none of these molecules.

In addition to being food for probiotics, prebiotics are important for:

calcium absorption, blood sugar regulation, make it easier to empty the bowels.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

