what are the 5 possible complications for your health

Dog with diabetes? There are many risks that can occur and harm your pet’s health. Let’s see what they are and analyze them in the article.

When our four-legged friend gets sick, the risks to his health worry us a lot, because he’s an animal that needs care to stay well and not make his condition worse. Some illnesses can aggravate Fido’s health. Let’s see what the possible consequences are dog with diabetes.

Dog with diabetes: all the risks for him

The number of specimens affected by diabetes in our country is significant. This disease should not be underestimated, as it can give rise to various complications for the dog’s health. We elaborate below.

The salute of his furry pet is what his master cares most about, as it represents something important in life and he would never want to see him suffer, in any way.

Dogs can be prone to many, mild and severe illnessessome of a psychic nature, others physical, but which with our help can be treated, without too many consequences for them.

One of the most worrying pathologies for Fido is diabetes. This disease can be hereditary or develop in him as a result of some health problem, such as dog obesity.

In any case, the dog with diabetes will then need a lot of care and a check tight about his daily life, paying attention to everything. The owner’s commitment is also remarkable.

For the domestic pet suffering from diabetes, some precautions are essential, such as attention to diet dailyadequate exercise, especially if woof requires insulin injections.

There are also some complications secondary to which the dog can meet, being sick with diabetes. Let’s start by talking about the risk of bacterial infections.

Bacterial infections

Unfortunately, a disease like diabetes has a forte impact on Fido’s entire body, but if managed in the right way, the consequences for him can be reduced.

Despite this, high blood glucose level can lead to proliferation Of bacteria harmful, favoring the development of bacterial infections in the animal.

For the dog with diabetes, therefore, it is more complicated to eradicate bacterial infections and recover from them, compared to a healthy furry one. They are basic exams specific e monitoring to always keep your pet under control.

Glaucoma

It is an eye disease that can be associated with diabetes in dogs. The glaucomawhich is also often associated with cataracts, is due to an increase in pressure eyewhich makes the eyes woof swollen o protruding.

We are talking about a very painful condition for him which, if not treated in time, can also lead to retinal detachment.

Cataract

Cataracts in dogs are another typical complication of diabetes. This initially causes an opacity of the lens which can then develop blindness in the animal, if it is not treated in time.

At the ocular level, the dog with diabetes always has some changes visible which you need to pay close attention to.

Fido and his pathology: other dangers

There are still secondary risks associated with dog diabetes, which has significant consequences for its delicate health. Let’s continue reading the article to know more about the dangers.

Another problem that can develop in dogs with diabetes is diabetic ketoacidosis. It is good to know that this particular disease can arise if diabetes is not managed well.

If the daily management of diabetes, in fact, creates further problems, this pathology Very dangerous it occurs when your body can no longer process the sugars taken in the diet; instead, the dog begins to digest the fat deposits and the muscles, resulting in loss Of weight bodily.

Ketones are formed in Fido’s body, which they tend to develop hyperglycemia. In practice, ketoacidosis manifests symptoms that should not be underestimated, such as weight loss, lethargyexcessive hunger and thirst, muscle weakness.

But other symptoms such as vomiting, severe dehydration and blindness improvise in the animal.

A condition that, if not treated right away can result fatale for the dog. Therefore, even with few symptoms, you should contact your veterinary surgeon and have him examined.

Dog with diabetes: neuropathy

In the dog with diabetes, then, they can occur danni neuronalalways due to high blood glucose levels.

Fido may experience other associated symptoms, such as tremor at jointsespecially in the hind legs and still physical weakness.

Also in this case, the presence of symptoms must cause alarm and contact your trusted veterinarian immediately, as his conditions can get worse quickly and become irreversible.

If, on the other hand, it is possible to intervene immediately and and rebalances the blood glucose level, the dog can to recover in his physical condition and movements.