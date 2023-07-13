what are the alarm bells? The must know list

Esophageal cancer is a malignant tumor that develops in the part of the tube that connects your mouth to your stomach. Discover the alarm bells.

Il esophageal cancer it is a malignant tumor that develops in the esophagus, the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach. It is a serious tumor that can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated early.

Symptoms of esophageal cancer

The symptoms of esophageal cancer can be different and vary according to the stage of the cancer. The most common symptoms include:

Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia): This is the most common symptom of esophageal cancer. Dysphagia can be gradual or sudden. Initially it may be difficult to swallow solid foods, but over time it can also become difficult to swallow liquids.

Losing weight for no reason. Esophageal cancer can cause weight loss even if you eat normally. This is because the tumor can block the esophagus and make it difficult to swallow.

Chest pain. Chest pain can be a symptom of esophageal cancer, but it can also be caused by other conditions, such as arthritis, indigestion, or acid reflux.

Persistent cough. A persistent cough can be a symptom of esophageal cancer, but it can also be caused by other conditions, such as asthma, a cold, or the flu.

Blood in vomit or stool. Blood in vomit or stool can be a symptom of esophageal cancer, but it can also be caused by other conditions, such as stomach ulcers or hemorrhoids.

Abnormal bowel sounds. Abnormal bowel sounds can be a symptom of esophageal cancer, but can also be caused by other conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome or ulcerative colitis.

Abdominal swelling. Bloating can be a symptom of esophageal cancer, but it can also be caused by other conditions, such as constipation, gastritis, or pancreatitis.

If you experience one or more of these symptoms, it’s important to see a doctor as soon as possible. Your doctor will do a physical exam and probably order some diagnostic tests, such as a chest X-ray, gastroscopy, or computed tomography.

How to treat esophageal cancer

Treatment of esophageal cancer depends on the stage of the cancer and the type of cancer. The most common treatments include:

Surgery. Surgery is the main treatment for esophageal cancer. Surgery consists of removing the tumor and part of the esophagus.

Radiotherapy. Radiation therapy can be used before or after surgery to reduce the size of the tumor or to kill remaining cancer cells.

Chemotherapy. Chemotherapy can be used before or after surgery or as an adjuvant treatment to kill remaining cancer cells.

Targeted therapy. Targeted therapy is a new type of treatment that uses drugs to target cancer cells specifically.

Esophageal cancer is a serious cancer, but with early diagnosis and proper treatment, the chances of recovery are good.

