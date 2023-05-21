what are the alarm bells?

Il Crohn’s disease it is a chronic inflammatory disease that can affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract. While there is no cure, early diagnosis and treatment can help reduce symptoms and prevent complications. Among the risk factors for the development of this pathology, genetic predisposition, age (it usually occurs between 15 and 35 years), smoking, the wrong diet and high stress stand out.

Chron’s disease: what it is and what the symptoms are

Crohn’s Disease Warning Signs

Abdominal pain is one of the most common symptoms: the pain can be acute or chronic and can vary in intensity and location, often occurring in the lower right part of the abdomen

. Another common symptom of Crohn’s disease is diarrhea which can be severe and may include loose, bloody or mucus-filled stools. Even weight loss can be a wake-up call: it starts with a reduction in appetite due to gastrointestinal symptoms to which you can add the intestine’s inability to adequately absorb nutrients. During acute inflammation there may be fever and fatigue and also blood in the stool which may be bright or dark red.

Beware of weight loss

Treatment options

Treatment of Crohn’s disease depends on the severity of the symptoms and the location of the inflammation. Medications can help reduce inflammation and symptoms: more are prescribed corticosteroidsThe immunomodulators eh organic. In some cases surgery may be necessary to remove the damaged parts of the intestine or to correct the complications of Crohn’s disease but above all it is necessary to change one’s lifestyle, starting from what one eats, reducing stress and quitting smoking.

How is Crohn’s disease diagnosed?

It can be discovered through a combination of clinical, laboratory, and imaging tests. The process typically includes a detailed history and physical examination to evaluate the patient’s history and symptoms. Blood tests are used to check the ESR and CRP and the presence of anemia or nutritional deficiencies. The stool exam can rule out bacterial or parasitic infections and to look for the presence of occult blood or mucus.

Colonoscopy can visualize the colon and terminal ileum, detecting any inflammatory lesions or ulcerations, and pieces of tissue can be removed for biopsy. Finally, computed tomography of the abdomen also serves to monitor the state of the disease to identify strictures or fistulas.

