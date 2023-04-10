Cough

As regards sneaky and insistent coughs that tickle the throat and prevent good sleep, nothing is more suitable than keeping a glass of water on the bedside table in which 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar.

Cough nocturnal dry it is also mitigated by spraying apple cider vinegar on the pillowcase and for light asthma, a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar diluted in a glass of water is enough to sip for half an hour.

Thanks to the malic acid that triggers the turnover of our skin cells, apple cider vinegar turns out to be an excellent ally in the fight against pimples and juvenile acne and even Cleopatra used it as a tonic. All you need to do is dilute a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in two tablespoons of water and pass it on the skin with a cotton pad, leaving it to act for about 10 minutes.