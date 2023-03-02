Dark chocolate it is considered, rightly, very healthy because it has a high cocoa content. And it is precisely this last ingredient that is responsible for the positive effects on the cardiovascular and cerebral systems.

But why is this food so good for health and can it also be eaten by diabetics and those who want to lose weight? Let’s find out the details.

Why is dark chocolate so good for you?

Dark chocolate is so good for health because contains many cocoa beans and it is the latter that are rich in precious antioxidants that protect cells.

These are secondary plant substances which, in the form of flavonoids, have a preventive effect on cardiovascular and brain diseases. Also, cocoa components may have a positive effect on blood pressure.

Another advantage of dark chocolate is the reduced sugar content; this is has a positive effect on the teeth and line. That’s why it is the only “sweet” that can be eaten by those on a diet.

Be careful, though! Even dark chocolate should be eaten in moderation, otherwise body weight will increase (due to calories) and being overweight will in turn have a negative effect on the cardiovascular system.

Diabetics, for example, would do well to enjoy 100% sugar-free dark chocolate, so as not to risk having a blood sugar spike.

The beneficial effects of dark chocolate on the cardiovascular system

Small amounts of dark chocolate are excellent for increasing cell protection and preventive effects on the cardiovascular system.

In addition to antioxidants, cocoa also contains polyphenols, which have an anti-inflammatory effect. Inflammatory processes in the body are often crucial for the development of cardiovascular diseases such as stroke. The healthy ingredients in cocoa therefore help protect the body from these often fatal diseases.

According to new scientific findings, it is also assumed that dark chocolate improves blood circulation in the brain. This in turn has a positive effect on memory and performance.

In addition, there are now also data that allow us to conclude that the substances contained in cocoa can have a positive effect on the immune system through intermediate stages.

The flavonoids in cocoa also help reduce the breakdown of a substance in the body needed to build serotonin. This means that more serotonin is left in the body. In this sense it can be said that chocolate can make you happy.

We reiterate two clarifications: a chocolate snack becomes healthy only if the cocoa content is as high as possible; it should not be eaten in large quantities.