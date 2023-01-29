Home Health What are the benefits of eating baking soda? Here’s the list
What are the benefits of eating baking soda? Here’s the list

What are the benefits of eating baking soda?

Sodium bicarbonate, scientifically a form of mineral extremely widespread in nature and even more used for very various purposes, is also called monosodium carbonate, and corresponds to a sodium salt of carbonic acid, even if it is known simply with “bicarbonate of sodium”. Bicarbonate has always been purchased and used for food, also by virtue of various benefits that have also been known since very remote times.

What are the benefits of eating baking soda? Here’s the list

The “mineral” active principle which constitutes sodium bicarbonate is quite frequently found dissolved in surface and groundwater, while it is more rare in mineral form. It has basic capacities if dissolved in water as it is only partially dissolved, and it is thanks to this capacity that bicarbonate has found widespread applications in the field of “cleaning” as well as in food use.

It is in fact used to eliminate odours, sanitize fruit and vegetables, remove stains from clothes and surfaces and in combination with other substances it has constituted one of the few truly effective cleansing elements.

In the food sector, its ability to stimulate digestion is known, especially in the presence of blockages as it is capable of lowering the pH of the stomach.

But the benefits are still many, including:

  • It allows you to dilate the arteries, a useful function in particular to reduce the effects of diseases such as heartburn, gastritis, arthritis, osteoporosis, diabetes.
  • Among the “digestive” abilities are found to reduce the action of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, eliminating the problem of heartburn and the effervescence reduces the discomfort of the “blockage” of the stomach, helping to cause belching, which helps to reduce sense of bloating.
  • In combination with lemon juice the effects are enhanced and also help to reduce the effect of the gas released.
However, it is important not to exceed the quantities (the limit is one medium spoon when the need arises), remembering that too frequent consumption can favor the appearance of kidney stones.

