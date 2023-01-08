What foods contain them (not just fish) and what they are for. How to make the most of them and find the balance (which is necessary) with the bad Omega 6s

They always associate with fish intake, but the Omega 3notice how good fatscan also be of plant origin.

Both Omega 3 and Omega 6 are essential fatty acids: our body does not produce them and we need to introduce them through our diet, explains Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist, expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders. However, let’s dispel a myth right away: it is believed that Omega 3s are heaven for health and the Omega 6 hell because, if in excess, they are pro-inflammatory. Both are important it is essential that their quantities are in balance to guarantee the body a cardioprotective and anti-inflammatory action. They are not used as fats to burn for energy production, but to promote good functionality of the membranes that cover our cells, especially the noble membranes of the heart and brain.

How to keep the ratio between 3 and 6 balanced?

We live in an age in which it is easier to be unbalanced towards Omega 6s because they are present in abundance in vegetable oils added to ready-made baked goods such as rusks, crackers, biscuits and snacks. To avoid an excess of Omega 6 we need to go back to more primitive foods: when possible, instead of a cracker or a biscuit, prefer a slice of wholemeal bread and introduce a teaspoon of cold-pressed olive, sunflower or sesame oil with mechanical processes and without the use of solvents, the best sources of Omega 6. Having said that, omnivores get enough Omega 3 with their varied diet if they eat the right fish a couple of times a week, for example anchovies, sardines and mackerel, salmon on holidays. The latter is considered the “king” of this type of fat, but less sustainable for the environment if fished or farmed intensively than the blue one which is also cheaper. Anyone who doesn’t like fish can get a correct intake of Omega 3 using 30 g of walnuts or 1 tablespoon of flaxseed oil or 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed every day.

Why grind flaxseed?

They must be eaten chopped, ideally by hand at the moment, to allow the body to extract the beneficial molecules from the fibrous structure of the seed. Otherwise the seeds pass unscathed from the digestive tract and are largely expelled through the faeces. They are sensitive to heat, which is why you need to keep them in the fridge overnight to reduce the risk of heating them if you grind them with an appliance. From ground, keep them in the refrigerator. Because of their fiber, flaxseeds can reduce the absorption of medications. When taking a medicine leave about a couple of hours before eating them. Beware of the vegetable Omega 3s in the oil, they too oxidize easily: if you use flaxseed, for example, buy it in stores where it is kept in the refrigerator, transport it in a refrigerated bag and immediately store it in the fridge at home.

Is there a difference between vegetable and animal Omega 3?

Those of animal origin, known as long-chain ones such as EPA and DHA, are equivalent to the purchase of a pre-assembled bicycle, they are a ready-to-use product. The vegetable ones, called short chain like the ALA, correspond to the purchase of the single pieces of a bike that needs to be assembled. The “assembly” of fats to transform them into long chains requires a greater effort from the body which can be inefficient in some people, such as in the case of pregnant and breastfeeding women. For them, in fact, the doctor can prescribe integration with oil rich in DHA extracted from microalgae.