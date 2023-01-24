Honey, starting from honeydew and nectar, is produced by bees. The two compounds are collected and then transformed, dehydrated and then stored in the honeycomb. The honey produced is used by the bees themselves as nourishment during the winter. It is a very beneficial food for our body. Let’s go and see the properties and benefits of this product.

What are the benefits of honey? Here is the complete list. “Crazy”

As we have said, it is a very beneficial food for our body. In fact, it has antioxidant and antibacterial properties, which can help the skin, by preventing and fighting acne, in fact it is very often used in cosmetics for this very reason. It also accelerates the metabolism, therefore used in slimming diets. It is rich in vitamins and minerals and in fact reduces bad cholesterol, fights o stress e improves memory skills.

Thanks to the glucose contained in it, it is also used to relax and reduce seizures. It is therefore used to treat some mental disorders. It is also considered a antiseptic and a natural laxative, since it contains many fructo-oligosaccharides, which have the same function as fibers.

We can therefore say that honey really brings many benefits to our body, but obviously we shouldn’t abuse it, because it could lead to the reverse effect. However, it is a sugar and can therefore lead to diarrhea, gastritis, diabetes and hyperexcitability. 100 grams of this product have 300 calories, so the recommended daily dose is 30 grams, or 3 teaspoons.

Be careful, when honey is eaten it is the botulinum endospores, contained in it, which cause infantile botulism, which is a fairly rare but very dangerous intoxication since it can lead to paralysis. Even the pasteurized one, at times, could contain these and guests, so it is not recommended for children younger than 1 year.