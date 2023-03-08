Its pulp has the classic light orange color and is made up of small and juicy wedges and aThe peel, which is thin and fragrant, is also orange in color and easy to remove; the mandarin is generally eaten fresh but it is also highly appreciated in the form of candied fruit or jam. They are considered very precious for health, especially in the autumn and winter months when the immune defenses are lower and one is therefore more exposed to “seasonal evils”.

Il mandarin it is a tree fruit belonging to the Rutaceae family and is the only sweet fruit of this species. An adult tree can provide about 600 fruits a year; it has a shrub slightly taller than two meters even if in some varieties it can reach up to four meters. This fruit has the shape of a small sphere somewhat flattened above and below with leaves that are small and very fragrant.

The mandarin has remarkable therapeutic properties and nothing is thrown away from it: its peel is full of limonene (antioxidant principle) which has the ability to delay the aging of the skin and an essential oil can always be extracted from it which is able to calm anxiety and fight insomnia. Furthermore, being a fruit rich in vitamin C, it is essential for keeping the brain alert and is rich in fibre, carotene, B and A group vitamins, as well as a substantial percentage of iron, magnesium and acid folic.

Thanks to the significant amount of fibre present in it, the mandarin is indicated for the well-being of the intestine, also indicated in diets because it is presented as a nutritious and easily digestible fruit. Unlike other citrus fruits, its seeds, even if chewed, not only do not hurt but provide vitamins.

But it doesn’t end there because the scientists of the National Institute of Fruit Tree Science claim that the mandarin has properties anticancer and that it is able to protect the heart. Another interesting thing to know is that this fruit has a purifying and draining effect on our skin: mandarin oil is in fact useful for combating water retention and skin blemishes cellulite as well as being indicated to be used for body massages.