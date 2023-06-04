What are the benefits of yoga for mind and body

8
Balance and well-being between mind and body, the union between physical and mental discipline. This promises yoga, which is practiced by 300 million people worldwide. There are many scientific researches that have studied it and the scientifically proven health benefits are different, from muscle strengthening to psychological well-being.
The latest research in chronological order it is the one conducted by Brigham and Women’s hospital of Boston and published on Annals of internal medicine.
